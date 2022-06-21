‘I Would be the One to Proudly Have 2 Baby Daddies’: Tamar Braxton’s Fans Call Out the Singer for Writing a Tribute Post to the Men In Her Life Including Ex David Adefeso, Singer Responds

Tamar Braxton‘s followers weren’t feeling the singer’s tribute post to the men in her life after she included her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso.

The scrutiny stemmed from Braxton’s tumultuous relationship with the businessman. Braxton and Adefeso dated from 2018 to 2020. Following the pair’s split, Adefeso accused Braxton of physically assaulting him while he was driving.

Tamar Braxton decimates a special post to her father Michael Braxton Sr., her ex-husband Vincent Herbert, her ex David Adefeso in honor of Father’s Day. Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram

On June 19, Braxton, who was celebrating Father’s Day, honored her father, Michael Braxton Sr., her ex-husband Vincent Herbert and Adefeso by sharing three separate photos of the men while writing a heartfelt message.

In the post, Braxton started the caption by raving over her father. She said, “Happy Father’s Day to all the men who showed up. I have an AMAZING father who loves all of his girls and SHOWS up even still today.”

The 45-year-old continued by praising the two father figures in her son Logan Herbert’s life, which included Logan’s biological father, Vincent Herbert and Adefeso.

She wrote, “Of course, I would be the one to proudly have 2 baby daddies. except it’s for only one child. @officialvincentherbert and @david.adefeso you both do a beautiful OUTSTANDING job at showing up for @loganland8 time and time again. He’s so blessed to have 2 daddies one from blood and one from spirit who loves him the same. You both have been a BIG support to not only him but me also. Thank you both for being heaven sent.”

Braxton wrapped up the upload by expressing her gratitude for all three men. She said, “Just when you think you have to do it alone, God shows up and does the work for you…. If you get out of your way and make it about the kids and not you…. Watch how God moves I’m beyond grateful #happyfayhersday.”

Immediately following Braxton’s post, Adefeso thanked the “Love & War” vocalist for the shout-out. He wrote in the comment section, “Thank you. I am delighted to help provide one of the many guiding lights to help shape the bright future of the most amazing kid ever @loganland8 and equally humbled.” Adefeso also took the time to send well-wishes to Braxton’s ex-husband and her father.

As the Braxton’s message circulated online, many bashed her for the tribute. One individual claimed it was disrespectful to include Adefeso alongside Logan’s father in the post.

Tamar Braxton shares images of her father Michael Braxton Sr., her ex-husband Vincent Herbert and son Logan Herbert in Father’s Day post. (Photos: @tamar_braxton/Instagram)

“Not David, Chile.”

“Giving her a ex a Father’s Day shout out is very strange.”

“David!!!!! Like David we went to court David. He was abusive David?!!! Chile.”

“This is why you stay off of social media you bash the man and now he good enough to be around your son. Child a whole mess.”

“You can tell them privately. The world don’t need to know. I think it is disrespectful to his real dad, especially if he is there for his son. He is the real MVP and dad. Just saying.”

As Braxton caught wind of the backlash she was receiving, she took to the Shade Room comment section to reveal why she added Adefeso in the Father’s Day post. She said that it was because of the bond Adefeso and her son continue to share even after the split.

She wrote, “Hit the #relax button… I’m still single, and my son LOVES David and he Loves Logan. The end…”