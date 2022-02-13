‘Even from Heaven’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Welcomes Second Daughter Charlie on Her Late Mother’s Birthday 

Congratulations are in order for “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” stars Charmaine Bey and her husband Neek Bey, who revealed they received the “greatest gift” ever after welcoming their second child on Charmaine’s mom’s birthday. The reality star lost her mother, Glenda Walker, on Oct. 23, 2019, following a heart attack.

“I can’t believe I gave birth on my heavenly mother’s birthday!” Charmaine wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of the reality star parents and their newest addition, Charlie. “Greatest gift God could give me. Showing me that my parents still have their hands in everything involving my little family.”

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Charmaine Bey smiles next to husband Nek Bey as she welcomes second daughter Charlie on her late monther’s Glenda Walker’s birthday. @charmainebey/Instagram

The 31-year-old spilled some details about her new baby girl, sharing a few more photos, including a snap of the baby girl. Charlie was born on her mom’s birthday of Feb. 12. She officially entered the world at 6:16 pm, weighing in at “7lbs 12oz and 20.5 inches long!”

Charmaine and Neek already share an almost 2-year-old daughter Nola Glenda Bey, whom they welcomed on March 14, 2020, just a year and a half before her dad, Michael Walker, succumbed to his battle with esophageal cancer last August.

Social media followers showered the pair on the heartwarming moment with congratulatory remarks, including one user who wrote, “Omg. This is so beautiful!!! I am so happy for you and your family!!!” with several heart-eyed emojis and high-five emojis on the post that received 206,568 hits.

“Aaawwwww yaaasssss Charli is here and on your mommy’s birthday! Simply beautiful,” television show host Val Varner.

“Mothers always make a way, even from Heaven!” noted the third person. “What a blessing! A reminder your Mom is still wrapped around you and your family with LOVE! Congratulations #blessedforever.”

“This is AWESOME!! Baby Charli knew what she was doing. She wasn’t late, she was right on time! Congratulations!!” echoed another. “That was your mother saying hello happy birthday.”

The reality star shared a vintage snap on Instagram of her mother smiling while holding a presumably baby Charmaine one day before. “Happy Birthday to my mom!!! She would have been 65 today,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve spent all morning thinking of my best memories with you. You are the best angel. What could be the best gift I could give my beloved mommy today?”

