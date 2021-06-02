‘Living a Nightmare’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Reveals Father’s Battle with Cancer and Severe Memory Loss Two Years After the Death of Her Mother

Charmaine Bey disclosed in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, June 2, that her father, Michael Walker, was diagnosed with stage four esophagus cancer almost two years after her mother, Glenda Walker, passed away.

Bey started by informing her followers that her father received the diagnosis “a few weeks ago” and detailed the journey she and her husband Nick “Neek” Bey were undergoing for Walker to receive the best care. “Living a nightmare. My dad was diagnosed with stage 4 esophagus cancer just a few weeks ago. When we found out my husband and I rushed to Louisiana to get him and bring him back to Chicago so I could take care of him and he could start treatment. Although I know he is the best hospital in the country for cancer, things have taken a turn for the worse!”

Charmaine Bey revealed on June 2 that her father is suffering from stage four esophagus cancer and severe memory loss, two years following her mother’s death. Photo:@charmainebey/Instagram

The “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star added that upon her father receiving the chemotherapy treatment, he started suffering from “multiple seizures” and “major memory loss.” Bey continued by saying although medical professionals have ruled out a stroke being a cause of Walker’s memory loss, they still don’t know the primary reason. She said while mentioning how “frustrating” it is not to know what is going on, “It’s the most frustrating thing not to know why my dad is having seizures or memory loss!!! They [doctors] are doing everything to find out what is going on, and still no results. They have ruled out a stroke, and they are just as confused when it comes to my dad’s memory loss.”

The mother of one wrapped up her post by asking her Instagram users, who have faced similar situations, for advice. She said, “Has this ever happened to anyone you love and what was causing the seizures after chemo? The doctors don’t think he is allergic to the chemo and don’t know why he is so confused/has memory loss. As of now they have no sign of cancer in the brain but still waiting for more test to be taken. Has anyone encountered anything like this before??”

While some of Bey’s followers offered healthy alternatives to help her father during this transition, countless people sent their prayers and well-wishes to the reality star.

“Praying your family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

“My God. I’m so sorry babe 😢 Praying you for and your papa heavy!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

“Sending you so much love! And praying for his FULL recovery ❤️🙏🏾.”

“Sorry you’re experiencing this pain I pray you get the answers you need 🙏🏽.”

Bey’s heartbreaking announcement about her father’s diagnosis comes three months shy of the second anniversary of her mother Glenda’s death. On October 23, 2019, Glenda passed away from a heart attack later confirmed in season six of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago.”

Bey took to Instagram the next day to pay tribute to her mother following her mother’s passing.

“Words can’t express how I feel I love you mommy and this is going to be hard to move on from. I assume it will get better over time. You were the most loving woman on this planet and I hope to treat people with the same kindness that you always did,” the reality TV star continued. “My best friend, my mom. … I still have so much to share with you. I’m trying to stay positive but some moments are really hard. Thanks for being my number 1 fan since the day I was born. My diva mom I love you 10/23/19.”