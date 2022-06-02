Rick Ross Slams People Who ‘Beg’ for Handouts, Wacka Flocka Says ‘Where’s The Morality’

Miami boss Rick Ross has a lot to say about people who beg for handouts. DJ Akademiks captured a video from the 46-year-old’s Instagram story on Wednesday, June 1, where he explained that “begging” in life will get you nowhere.

“I already know how it go. That’s why I go hard,” Ross began in the video clip. “Because I know how it go. You could be in a room full of the wealthiest m———s in the world and tell them, ‘I have nothing. I’m hungry.’ And they’re going to look at you and say, ‘Well why the f–k you doing standing next to me begging? Why the f–k you not working? What the f–k have you established? What have you done with yourself since the f—–g beginning of time?’ “

Rick Ross sparks debate after criticizing people who “beg” for money. (Photo: @richforever/Instagram.)

The “Teflon Don” rapper continued, “Where’s your brother? Where’s your mother? Where’s your father? Where’s ya f—–g kinfolk? Where’s ya friends? You don’t have any friends? You don’t have anything to establish yourself or make yourself worth something in anyone’s life?’ That’s what they’re going to tell you. If you think begging is going to get you something you f—ed up.”

Ross’ comments sparked a heavy debate in the comments section of Akademik’s page. Some agreed and thanked the hip-hop mogul for his unsolicited advice.

One person wrote, “Facts no handouts,” while another said, “I ain’t gon’ hold you, Rick Ross one of the best motivational speakers without trying.” A third individual said, “The elders would say begging make people Hate U. God blessed the child that’s got his own and keeps it.”

Meanwhile, a handful disapproved of his message and felt it was insensitive toward working-class individuals, including fellow rapper Wacka Flocka, who said, “But where’s the morality.” Here’s what others had to say.

“This mentality is why the poor will eat the rich when their greed boils over the pot.”

“This exactly why people will starve and be homeless cuz the love of money stops people from human compassion.”

“N—a acts like he started a tech company from the ground up or something. He rapped and made millions. It’s not that hard to rap.”

“@richforever act like he ain’t never been broke or asked for help.”

One person redirected the conversation by bringing up the food franchise owner “How bout you give me some lemon pepper wings big fella.”

During his rap career, Ross launched his record label, Maybach Music, and invested in dozens of tech companies and brands. The “Hustlin'” artist also owns 25 Wingstop franchises, which his mother and sister help run, according to Forbes. He purchased an additional franchise for his eldest son, Williams Roberts III, in September 2021. The father of five earned an estimated $7 million from his franchises in 2014.

The Maybach Music CEO explained that his son’s 16th birthday gift was an investment into his son’s future.

Two months later on Revolt TV’s show “Assets Over Liabilities,” the father of five told hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings the gift was his way of grooming his son, who grew up watching him manage storefront locations, to become his own boss.

“It’s not just money and paper, but it’s also responsibilities. Phone calls you sit in on here and there, let me get your input on this and that because it’s valuable.’ I’m just letting him know how valuable he is,” said Ross. “I think us as fathers and men, we gotta teach our youngsters how to come into manhood and be responsible and take care of yourself and not only yourself but your family that you gon’ create. So you not just thinking for yourself, you gotta be in the position and on the level to think and take care of others.”