‘Your Now Officially Boss’: Rick Ross Gifts His Son with Ownership In a Business for His 16th Birthday

If there’s anyone that can teach you how to be “The Boss” it’s Rick Ross, and it looks like his son just signed up for a class.

Ross celebrated his older son’s 16th birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in a big way by gifting him with his own Wingstop franchise. Wingstop is a chicken wing restaurant, which Rick Ross not only promotes on social media but also has ownership in. According to Wingstop’s blog site, Wingsider, Ross owned about 28 Wingstops as of June.

Rick Ross and his son, William L. Roberts lll. (Photos: @richforever/Instagram, @mmgbigbank/Instagram)

The “Aston Martin Music” artist took to Instagram as he announced the news about his son William Roberts III following in his footsteps in becoming a new owner of a Wingstop. He shared a photo of William sitting in a chair eating a wing with two bags and a drink from Wingstop on the floor. He wrote, “Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY !!! Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. Your now officially a BOSS !!! Keep Going.”

Besides being a new owner of a restaurant, the former prison guard’s son also plays football at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Based off his social media, which he doesn’t post that much on, William plans to continue pursuing football after high school. On Jan. 20, which stands as his first post, the sophomore offensive lineman announced that he received his first offer from the University of Miami.

Rick Ross celebrates his son’s birthday by posting photo of him and gifting him ownership in Wingstop. (Photo: @richforever/Instagram)

While Williams goes through a change in age, Wingstop is going through a change in supply. In June of this year, the CEO and chairman of Wingstop, Charlie Morrison, revealed that the company has added chicken thighs to their virtual menu due to the increase in cost for chicken wings.

After the closure of restaurants during the pandemic, the demand for chicken wings skyrocketed, which increased the price. Morrison said, “The [wholesale] price of wings a year ago was as low as 98 cents. Today, it’s at $3.22. So it’s a meaningful difference.” Although thighs are being sold at a much better price, getting their wing-loving customers to order them is the trick. Morison explained, “There’s not a big market for it.” He claims thighs “don’t get the appreciation they deserve.” Thighstop is currently an online brand only, meaning they can only be ordered on the company’s website and through Doordash.

Ross has a total of four children: Toie Roberts, William Roberts III, Berkeley Hermes Roberts, and Billion Leonard Roberts.