‘They Trying to Get Louder Than You’: Mo’Nique’s Message to Philly Fans Derails Due to This

Comedienne Mo’Nique shared a video on Instagram to announce her performance at the Keswick Theatre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 27, and fans couldn’t help but to laugh at nature upstaging the Oscar-winning actress.

She captioned the post, “HEY MY SWEET BABIES. MAY 27th it’s happening. KESWICK THEATRE-PHILLY. I AM SOOOO EXCITED TO SEE YALL. I LOVE US 4REAL!”

Mo’Nique in a screenshot from a video shared on Instagram on May 25, 2022 (Photo: @therealmoniqueworldwide / Instagram)

In the video, she began with “Hey my sweet babies. So, this message is for all of my babies in Philadelphia. This Friday, May 27, I’m gonna be at the Keswick Theatre.”

She went on to note that she hadn’t performed at the Philadelphia venue for 20 years and she couldn’t wait for the show.

“And ima tell y’all why this is so special to me, babies. The last time I played the Keswick Theatre it was 2003. It is now 2022. Y’all do the math. This been over 20 years and I cannot wait ‘til this Friday.”

Mo’Nique also said it was “goin’ down” in Philly on Friday and joked that nature wanted the fans to see her show. “Oh, Philadelphia, it is goin’ down Philly at the Keswick Theatre May 27. I can’t wait to see all of you babies there. I am just standing outside in nature. I know y’all hear em. They sayin’ ‘Make sure y’all a— is at that show.’”

While fans loved to hear that the funny lady would be performing again live, they couldn’t help but to be distracted by Mother Nature trying to steal Mo’Nique’s thunder on the video.

“Frogs loud as hell,” wrote one fan followed by a laughing-crying emoji. “Right the louder she get they get louder they trying to drown her out,” replied another Instagram user.

“It’s the frogs in the background for me [laughing-crying emoji],” noted one. “They trying to get louder than you,” added another fan. “Gurl that one frog in the back just would not let you have the floor!! Lol.”

Some fans noted Mo’Nique’s beauty in the comments. “You are sooooo beautiful #amazingblackwoman,” one person wrote. “Gorgeous Just Gorgeous,” echoed another.

Another fan warned the comedienne to wear her mask to protect herself from COVID-19 while visiting Philadelphia. “Wear your mask love Covid is on the rise in this area. Love ya.”

“Love you auntie,” added another fan.