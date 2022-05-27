‘Legs For Dayssssss’: Ciara’s Long Legs Become the Main Attraction In Cannes

Singer Ciara had fans fawning over pictures she shared on Instagram on May 26 in Cannes, France. The “Like A Boy” singer shared several sexy pictures with her fans, and her legs stole the show.

Ciara appeared to be posing in her hotel room for the shots while looking fierce in a teeny tiny yellow dress by fashion designer Peter Dundas paired with ankle strap high heels. The 36-year-old posed for several shots by photographer Frederic Monceau, which featured her long legs; and fans took note.

Ciara poses for sexy pictures in Cannes, France. (Photo: @ciara / Instagram)

In one shot, Ciara posed on the side of a bed with one leg stretched out behind her. Another shot shows the singer sitting on the side of the bed with her legs crossed. In a more risqué shot, Ciara posed on her knees on the bed.

(Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

After one fan referenced the song “Legs, Hips, Body” by Kandi Burruss, several fans noted that they had the same lyrics in mind when they laid eyes on Ciara’s lengthy gams.

Several fans responded, “Legggggssss & Hips & Bawdy Bawdy Bawdy!!”

“I was just singing this,” added another fan, followed by laughing-crying emojis. “Was singing the exact same thing,” echoed another fan.”

Other fans also were mesmerized by the “Level Up” singer’s legs in the Instagram pictures. “Them legs just keep on goin’ * luda voice*,” noted one fan. “Ciara w the good legs,” replied another. “Legs for dayssssss,” added another fan.

Another Instagram user took it even further and replied, “Legs for years.”

“Yass Cici!!!!,” added another followed by several fire emojis. “LEGSSSS tho, whew… [fire emojis] absolutely breathtaking,” wrote another user. “It’s the legs for me,” another fan echoed.

One Instagram user paid homage to the hit FX television show “Pose” with their comment about the “Promise” singer’s long-legged sexy poses. “Category is: Supermodel with legs for days.”

Another user seemingly was motivated by Ciara’s pictures to get into shape and go to the gym. “Needed this. Headed to the gym ‼️‼️‼️”

“CiCi be working those legs,” noted another fan.

After another Instagram user left a snide comment under the singer’s post questioning the timing of the sexy shots. Ciara’s fans came for them with a vengeance.

“The way this could have waited,” noted the user.

“The way you could have waited to come on her page,” replied one of Ciara’s fans. Another fan added, “Ciara didn’t wait either. You’re checking for her, she’s not checking for you. That’s what!”

The recording artist was in Cannes to attend the 28th-Annual AmfAR Gala at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.