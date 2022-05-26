‘But U Say U Want Black Excellence’: N.O.R.E. Calls Out Black Artists for Doing Interviews with Mainstream Outlets That Aren’t Part of ‘the Culture’

Former rapper and culture commentator N.O.R.E. has an issue with celebrities and artists doing interviews with mainstream outlets.

On Wednesday night, May 25, the “Drink Champs” co-host went into a rant on Twitter alleging his hip-hop peers prefer to do interviews to non-hip-hop outlets. He expressed his confusion over why they would rather do interviews on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” with David Letterman or Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe.

N.O.R.E. blasts hip hop artists for doing interviews with mainstream outlets that aren’t part of the “culture’. (Photo: @therealnoreaga/Instagram.)

“I have been the best to this culture I have always put hiphop first and I see u guys go to Ellen and David letterman’s and Zane lows and treat them wit more respect then the culture but u say u want black excellence,” tweeted the Miami-based podcast host.

I have been the best to this culture I have always put hiphop first and I see u guys go to Ellen and David letterman’s and Zane lows and treat them wit more respect then the culture but u say u want black excellence — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) May 26, 2022

The New York native said even doing interviews with Oprah Winfrey or Gayle King “is trash at this point,” declaring that “We control our in culture why go outside of it!!!”

Imma be honest even going to Oprah or gal is trash at this point !!! We control our in culture why go outside of it!!! — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) May 26, 2022

In another tweet, the 44-year-old complimented David Letterman and then named other suitable media outlets for hip-hop artists like “Drink Champs,” Gillie Da Kid, and Wallo267’s podcast “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” and the widely known, The Joe Budden Podcast.

“David letterman is my favorite but man why go there or Ellen before million dollars worth of game or joe or the champs or even twitter s–t!!!” added N.O.R.E.

David letterman is my favorite but man why go there or Ellen before million dollars worth of game or joe or the champs or even twitter shit!!! — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) May 26, 2022

N.O.R.E’s remarks arrive a week after Sean “Diddy” Combs’ appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show.” In the past week, Netflix also released interviews for the newest season of the “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.” So far, Letterman has sat down with Oscar-winner Will Smith, NBA star Kevin Durant, and and rap actress Cardi B.

“Love it wasn’t even talking or thinking bout cardi but love the article,” tweeted the “Nothin'” rapper after sharing AllHipHop.com’s coverage of his statements.

Love it wasn’t even talking or thinking bout cardi but love the article https://t.co/4JilOrPDh2 — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) May 26, 2022

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are the hosts of the raw, uncut “Drink Champs” podcast on Diddy’s Revolt TV network. The duo are joined by artists and entertainers to discuss everything from their music career and today’s current events to sharing never-before-heard hip-hop stories. Past guests include Tank, Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Styles P, Alicia Keys, A$AP Rocky, Snoop Dogg, Remy Ma, comedian Dave Chappelle and many others.