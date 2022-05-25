‘Thank You for Reminding Us That We’re Poor’: Keyshia Ka’oir Flaunts Her Lavish Gift from Her Husband Gucci 

Almost two weeks ago, Keyshia Ka’oir and Radric “Gucci Mane” Davis rang in their fifth wedding anniversary by taking a lavish trip to Jamaica.

Ka’oir and Davis, who began dating in 2010, got married on May 14, 2017, and later showcased their million-dollar wedding in a television special. Since then, it appears love continues to be in the air for the couple, with Ka’oir disclosing the rapper’s sweet gesture.

Keyshia Ka’oir reveals her husband Gucci Mane surprised her with diamond cherry earrings, leaving them in her bag. Photo:@keyshiakaoir/Instagram

In an Instagram post shared on May 23, the 37-year-old, who wore a ruffled top donned with black pants and pink heels, revealed that her husband brought her a gift and placed it in her Birkin bag. She said, “My husband is so extra that he literally put a gift in my Birkin and told me to open it today.”

Ka’oir added while unwrapping the present, “It says my wife. Let’s see what Guwop Davis is up to now. I literally have the best man in the world. I wouldn’t trade him for anyone honey.”

When a shocked Ka’oir opened the gift and realized that it was diamond cherry earrings, she replied, “Wow, babe! Are these f–king cherry earrings? These are amazing. Thank you daddy. I have to wear these, I have to wear these tonight…These are so cute.”

The clip continued with Ka’oir putting on the earrings and posing for the camera. While showing off her ensemble, she said, “Aren’t they so gorgeous. Wow. They just complete my entire look for today, guys.”

Alongside the upload, Ka’oir shouted Davis out in the caption. She wrote, “I literally have the best MAN in the world! An entire diamond cherry earrings in my croc Birkin thanks babe @laflare1017.”

As Ka’oir’s video circulated online, fans praised Davis for his gift and continuously spoiling his wife.

“Gucci gonna always take care of his girl!!! Iced out!”

“Such a Great Husband!!”

“Gucci do not play with her.”

“Sis, love how he treat you…I love Black love.”

In addition to previous remarks, others brought up that Ka’oir’s post made them feel poor. One wrote, “Thank you for reminding us that we are poor lol.” Another said, “Too rich for me.”

A third person posted, “Us broke people don’t care.”