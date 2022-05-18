‘Y’all be Having Way Too Much to Not Know What to Do with It’: Tammy Rivera’s Twerking Video Takes a Turn After Fans Suggest She Needs to Practice More, the Star Responds

Tammy Rivera may have many titles, including entrepreneur, model and reality star, but the one thing fans are adamant that the 35-year-old won’t be recognized for relates to her dancing.

The discussion about Rivera’s moves began on May 16 after the star showcased her twerking abilities in a now-deleted Instagram story.

Tammy Rivera’s twerking video gets derailed after fans criticize her dancing abilities. Photo:@theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

In the post, Rivera, who is at an undisclosed location, was seen bent over and shaking her derrière as partygoers cheered her on. In the first video, Rivera tagged Reginae Carter’s Instagram handle and asked for her opinion on the matter. She wrote, “@itsreginaecarter How I do niece? lol.” As the clip continued, Rivera took her twerking skills to a party bus.

When the “Waka and Tammy” star’s video made its way to The Neighborhood Talk’s social media page, fans immediately roasted Rivera. Some fans claimed that she needed more practice, while others expressed how disappointing it was to see Rivera not be able to pull off the moves.

“You need a lil mo practice tammy but I love you girllll lmao”

“Y’all be having way too much to not know what to do with it. Call Coi [Leray] for some lessons cause she be doing a little some with nun.”

“She need a lil bit mo practice.”

“Tammy got all that a– for nothin lol.”

“Most woman with big butts don’t know how to move them you go Tammy girl.”

In addition to the negative reactions, a couple of individuals gave Rivera some slack. The social media users chalked her bad dancing up to having been in a relationship for too long. One wrote, “Give sis a lil more time she new to this life…keep at it.”

Another said while mentioning that Rivera is newly single, “She Been In a Relationship for too long And It shows in her dancing, it’s okay Tammy you gone get it together.”

Hours following The Neighborhood Talk post, Rivera responded to the flak she received for her twerking. She wrote, “Lol I was trying y’all d-mn!”