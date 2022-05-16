‘Extremely Stunning’: La La Anthony Gives Us Summer Vibes In Sexy Dress, Fans React

La La Anthony is serving body and beauty somewhere on vacation. “The Chi” actress shared not one but three jaw-dropping photos of herself on Tuesday, May 10.

Fans on the internet did a double-take after noticing Anthony’s bodacious body in a red, black, and orange dress. She completed her look with a neutral makeup look, and captioned the photos, “Miss me yet.”

Fans in the comments continued to gush over the 39-year-old’s beauty, including her “Think Like A Man” co-star Taraji P. Henson, who said, “Go easy killah.” “Treat Me” singer Chlöe Bailey wrote, “Yesss always.”

A third fan noticed the “BMF” star’s black-brown ombre wig: “Coming for the hair.” A fourth fan described her as the “hottest woman ever.” “Extremely stunning,” said a fifth commentator who complimented the model.

“Flawless,” read a comment from Anthony’s hair care line, Inala.

La La Anthony lives a busy life between building her beauty empire and raising her teenage son, Kiyan, whom she shares with Carmelo Anthony. Her rice water brand, Inala, promotes hair growth and was inspired by her personal journey with hair loss.

In an interview with PopSugar earlier this year, Anthony explained how she damaged her hair with her signature high ponytail hairstyle. She spent her time during the pandemic experimenting with rice water treatments to grow her hair back. “I wear my hair up all the time and…just constantly pull on my edges,” she said.

She’s also furthering her acting career starring in the second season of “BMF” after making a brief appearance in the first season. She was recently spotted out with her co-star Da’Vinchi who plays Terry Flenory which sparked dating rumors. The actor is 13 years younger than the former MTV host.

Neither one of them has spoken on the nature of their relationship, but the mom of one is currently single after divorcing Carmelo.