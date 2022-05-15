Tiffany Haddish Teams Up with Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne for New Song and ‘It’s Fire’

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish has a new song dropping soon with rappers Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, and the “Girls Trip” actress said the song is fire. Haddish made the announcement during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on May 12.

Haddish told Clarkson that she met Snoop Dogg before she began doing stand-up. “The Kitchen” actress got to know him better while performing in “Snoop Dogg Presents: Bad Girls of Comedy” for Showtime in 2012. She said the two have been friends ever since and she had been after him for a while to collaborate on some music together.

Tiffany Haddish and Snoop Dogg have a new song dropping soon with Lil Wayne. (Photo: @thekellyclarksonshow / YouTube)

“When I was doing stand-up, I had been around him. But we really got to know each other when I did ‘Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy’ for Showtime,” she said. “Like, 13, maybe 15 years ago I did it, and we’ve been friends ever since. And, ever since, I’m always like, ‘Snoop, we need to do a song. Let me get in the music video. Let’s do a song.’ So he was like, ‘Yeah, sis, bring something to the table.’ So I brought one song to the table, and that’s the theme song for the ‘They Ready’ series on Netflix. … And now we just did another song called ‘Look Like,’ and I can’t wait for y’all to hear that. It’s me, Snoop and Lil Wayne. It’s fire.”

Fans of the “Girls Trip” star showed their excitement in the comment section.

“Pumped for everything Tiffany!”

“I’m so excited for Tiffany.”

The comedienne won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for her 2019 comedy special, “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” which is currently available on Netflix. “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From The Hood To Hollywood” and “Tiffany Haddish: They Ready” are also both available on Netflix.