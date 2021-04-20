‘That’s the One I Won, You Know 155 Years Ago’: Tiffany Haddish Tears Up After Whoopi Goldberg Congratulated Her on Winning a Grammy

Celebration is still in the air for actress Tiffany Haddish one month after she celebrated a Grammy win for her project “Black Mitzvah” in the category of Best Comedy Album. Haddish now is basking in a surprise celebratory message she received from a giant in entertainment.

On Friday, April 16, she appeared as a guest host on “The Ellen Degeneres Show.” During one part of the show, Haddish began talking about her recent Grammy win. Toward the end of her remarks she said, “Now I’m told someone left me a message and I haven’t seen this so we’ll watch it together.”

Tiffany Haddish (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram) and Whoopi Goldberg (Photo: @whoopigoldberg/Instagram)

Suddenly a video popped up of Whoopi Goldberg, congratulating Haddish on her win. This was a special treat for Haddish because, as she tearfully revealed when she was notified that she won the Grammy, the last Black woman to win in the “Best Comedy Album” category was Whoopi Goldberg, and that was in 1986.

“You know I have to record this message for Tiffany Haddish, because you know she won her Grammy with Best Comedy Album,” Goldberg started her message off as she was getting her makeup done. “That’s the one I won, you know 155 years ago,” she said adding in a little comedy. “And if I was there with her right now I would say, you know, ‘Congratulations’ but it’s not a surprise cuz you one funny woman. One funny woman and you know what I really want to say but I don’t want to say it like that because, well, I don’t want to get hit by lightning” she said making Haddish laugh on the side while holding back tears. “But she’s funny,” Goldberg continued, “So I’d just say ‘Congratulations.’ ” She then prompted the women on her glam team and her daughter to come in the video and say “Congratulations” to Haddish as well.

Haddish celebrated the moment on her Instagram. On April 16, she wrote, “This right here touched my heart. When the Queen sends you a message with the family it is better then winning a trophy that hasn’t showed up yet. I Love y’all so much!” Haddish revealed while guest-hosting that she is “halfway to an EGOT” — an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. She continued, “Right now, I just got the EG. But that’s okay, I’m working on the O and the T.”

The actress and comedian won an Emmy in 2018 in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for hosting SNL.