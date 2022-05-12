‘One Cake Showing’: Bow Wow Tells Angela Simmons to Start an OnlyFans Account After Wardrobe Malfunction

Rapper Bow Wow had a message for his ex Angela Simmons after she revealed part of her buttocks in a bikini. Simmons posted the photograph of herself rocking a two-piece lime green and hot pink Fashion Nova swimsuit while standing in front of a floor-length mirror.

“The only time you should ever look back, is to see how far you’ve come [muscle emoji]

@fashionnova.”

May 11, 2022 — Angela Simmons poses in a bikini on Instagram. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, left a comment under the post that said Simmons should join OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform that allows people to charge subscribers for content. The site is known for its adult content.

Seemingly unfazed by Moss and his shady comment, Simmons joked that only one of her cakes is seen in the photograph and noted that perhaps she should join OnlyFans.

“@shadmoss one cake showing and I should start only fans,” Simmons replied, followed by several laughing-crying emojis. “Whatever lmao.”

Fans also had opinions about Simmons’ sexy swimsuit picture, with many focused on its backdrop.

“Double cheeked up on a Wednesday morning,” said one Instagram user. “You see them cakes boy,” noted another.

“IF U MISS CLAPPING THEM CHEEKS @shadmoss JUS SAY THAT,” replied another fan while several more fans dropped fire emojis and hearts in the comments section.

Simmons also shared a video of herself modeling the bikini on a balcony with blues beaches and Chris Brown’s “WE (Warm Embrace)” as a backdrop.

“It’s looking like I’m doing what I feel season,” she wrote. “@xtremebuiltnotbought.”

Judging by several comments left on Instagram, fans appreciated Simmons’ natural body.

“Real bodies all day everyday!!!!”

“It’s the natural body for me,” wrote another. “Looking good Ms. Simmons.”

“Natural and fine.”

“You so dope.”