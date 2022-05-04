‘That Child Has No Rhythm’: Angela Simmons’ Dance Video Has Fans Praising Her Attempt 

“Growing Up Hip-Hop” star Angela Simmons shared a video of herself dancing to “One Leg” by Jay Hover on a big rock, and fans couldn’t help but to take note of her dancing skills. The reality TV star posted the video on Instagram on April 28.

Simmons rocked a bikini as she danced barefoot to the Hover hit. The 34-year-old captioned the post, “That rock had my foot stuck like chuck lol #StiffBoots wasn’t bout to sprang my ankle playin on that rock.”

April 29, 2022 — Angela Simmons poses for a picture shared on Instagram. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

After The Shade Room shared the video on Instagram and asked readers if Simmons “killed it,” the reality television star herself responded and said that she didn’t kill it.

“OHKAY! #AngelaSimmons is outchea showing off her dance moves! Did she kill it #Roomies?”

“Lol nope! I didn’t kill it,” Simmons replied, followed by a laughing-crying emoji. “I was being foolish lmao. but it was fun.”

Fans also responded to the “One Leg” video. “That’s why we love you cause you are so humble,” wrote one Instagram user. “It’s the comfort in her own skin for me,” said another.

Another fan disagreed with Simmons when she said she didn’t kill it. “You killed it cause you out here living… in joy,” that person wrote.

“Natural bodies for the win,” noted one user, prompting another fan to reply, “The dance ain’t it but the body is!!!” along with several fire emojis.

Others shared their opinions of Simmons’ rhythm and dance skills in the comments.

“You can’t dance but I still love you,” wrote one Instagram user.

“That child has no rhythm and I love it.., she’s enjoying life lol,” said one fan. “She’s so cute. She knows she can’t dance but she’s still a vibe,” added another.