‘Every Day Ain’t Finna Be Gravy, Baby’: Rasheeda Frost Talks Marriage and Making ‘Boss Moves’ with Her New Show

Rapper-turned-reality star Rasheeda Frost is more than just a pretty face with great fashion sense, she is a “boss chick.” Now, with a new original series on Philo through the Kin network, the “Do It” hitmaker is poised to take the world by storm, with a show aiming to teach future bosses how to run multiple successful businesses.

The show invites the audience into her multiple homes and behind the scenes of her many financial decisions, including those related to the restaurant Frost Bistro & Bar, Pressed retail stores and her international real estate venture with the purchase of a home in the Bahamas.

Rasheeda Frost talks new show “Boss Moves.” (Photo courtesy of Rasheeda Frost)

In an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star, Rasheeda breaks down what makes her show “Boss Moves with Rasheeda,” so special, who is a boss, and how important her husband Kirk Frost is to her empire.

When asked what’s different about the “boss moves” she is making now, the Atlanta resident says, “nothing” is truly different, except now she is in a different space to “create” her “empire.”

She said she is excited “to a certain extent, really being able to spread my wings and go into directions I want to go in as an entrepreneur.”

But this newfound freedom is not without challenges. The co-owner of Pressed and Frost Bistro admitted that she has fallen on her face many times but like the Aaliyah song goes “if at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again.”

“In the midst of years of like, 11 years of having an online store, and, three years of a restaurant, and the retail stores going on seven years (four years in Houston, seven years in Atlanta),” she recalled about her own boss moves, “you know, just living out this life, all these different experiences and dealing with so many different things, just being able to continue to go and excel in the businesses is just the ultimate blessing.”

“That (bounce back) is what kind of keeps me motivated, keeps me going,” she said.

“And I’m always looking for the new and the next … Being able to really do that, and also help others in the process, provide opportunity, provide jobs, mentor people and help them with their businesses … That’s really been the blessing of everything.”

The series focuses on her personal and professional partnership with her husband, Kirk, who she cites as the “backbone” of their businesses. It is out of their bond and off their vision board that Frost Bistro was developed.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 22: Rasheeda and Kirk Frost attend Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Everything that we do business-wise, we do it together. He’s always been the backbone of everything that I’ve done as far as Pressed in Phipps Plaza and the Pressed in Houston, Pressed online, the cosmetic line, everything, reality television, music, everything,” she shared. “And one of his goals was he wanted to start a like restaurant like lounge/sports bar.”

“We had on a vision board probably 50 years ago,” she exaggerated.

However, sometimes success doesn’t come without drama. Almost 23 years married, the couple has had their share of ups and downs which has been broadcast for the world to see. But there is still love there at the end of the day.

“The first thing is, it’s not always gonna be perfect,” she advises. “I mean, from you, seeing my story, you’ve seen that things haven’t always been perfect. And that’s what it really has to be.”

“The next thing I would say is people got to understand you two different people coming from two different places, trying to get to know each other, understand each other, and bring each world together to mesh it well,” she unpacked. “And with that, it takes trials and tribulations and difficulties and all that type of stuff.”

“When it comes to your relationship in your marriage, you know, there’s going to be breaks in communication, that ain’t right. But the main thing is for us to try to keep that communication clear. Understand that, when things aren’t going right, don’t bail out, because that’s what a lot of people do,” the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star warned — referencing some of the storylines on that reality show that tested their relationship.

“A lot of times they bail out of situations because they are scared to fight. And it is a fight when it comes to marriage. It’s a contractual agreement till death do you part, and every day ain’t finna be gravy, baby,” she added.

“Boss Moves with Rasheeda” premiered on Wednesday, May 4, on Philo. It will also be available, via Kin, across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.