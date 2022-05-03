‘Healthy and Happy’: Wendy Williams Spotted In Rare Appearance at Met Gala After-Party with Amid Health Struggles 

One of the biggest nights in fashion and fundraising took place Monday, May 2, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. There were plenty of A-list celebrity sightings before and after the highly anticipated annual event. Among those in attendance was daytime television talk show host Wendy Williams, who made a rare appearance at an after-party with Hollywood blogger and friend Jason Lee.

The star of the self-titled television series “The Wendy Williams Show” looked dazzling in a tiered color block dress in shades of red, pink, and blue. For comfort, the 57-year-old who has been suffering from complications related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis sported an equally colorful pair of Air Max Nikes. She finished her look with a full-glam makeup and a sparkly “W” necklace.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: Wendy Williams (L) and DJ Khaled attend the Rick Ross “Port Of Miami 2” Album Party at Up & Down on August 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Williams had been attending an after-party at The Standard hotel with “Hollywood Unlocked” creator and former reality star Lee, who shared a post of the pair on his Instagram page.

In it, the social media personality stated, “Came to New York for the Met Gala, but I wasn’t gonna come outside without the sexiest date in New York City,” before a cheerful bunny-ear wearing Williams appeared on the camera to join Lee in saying her famous catchphrase “How you doing?”

Fans in the comment section also noted how beautiful Williams looked, including an Instagram user who wrote, “Yesssssssssss this Made my heart so happy come thru with the queen love it.” Another person commented, “Omg Jason I’m so glad to see Ms Williams she looks beautiful and you look sooooooo debonair darling.”

“Wendy looks goodt .. I love this so much.. I’m so happy she looks healthy and happy,” said a fourth. “God bless her!!” A fourth fan cautioned the blogger to “take care of our auntie please she’s messy but she’s everything she’s the moment,” before adding, “Titi come back.”

Last month, Williams teased a comeback while speaking by phone on “Good Morning America.” She opened up about returning to her talk show, which was canceled recently after over a decade on air.

“Well, give me about three months,” she said to the “GMA” hosts. “There are private things that I have to deal with, and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”