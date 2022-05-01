‘You’re Actually Losing Money’: Chlöe Bailey Shares What She’s Learned About the Industry After Going Solo

Grammy-nominated R&B and pop sister duo Chlöe and Halle Bailey embarked on solo careers last October after various obligations pulled them in opposite directions. While Halle has furthered her acting career after landing the lead role as Ariel in the “Little Mermaid” live-action remake, Chlöe has been building on her musical career.

During an appearance on “The Terrell Show” with singer-songwriter and host Terrell Grice, the “Have Mercy” singer opened up about finding success in the music industry and the real reason why some artists don’t see as much financial success as others.



LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 02: Chlöe attends The Black Music Collective GRAMMY week celebration on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

“Musicians don’t make a lot of money in the music industry,” the “Grown-ish” alum admitted to Grice around the 28-minute mark. “That’s why you see a lot of people — they have brand deals and brand sponsorships because that’s where the coin comes from. And touring. But music itself, you’re actually losing money,” she added.

While that and some of the other tidbits Chlöe shared during the interview were commonly known realities in the billion-dollar producing business, the 23-year-old said one lesson caught her by surprise —one she said she learned while producing for her group Chloe x Halle.

“You wanna know something else?” she asked. “I learned this because I would produce sis and I’s records. Producers outside will get paid a huge lump sum. But, because I would produce sis and I’s records, I couldn’t get paid because I was a producer within the group.” Still, the Parkwood Entertainment signee said there are still plenty of opportunities for artists to profit off their skills.

She continued, “The good is that, even though you lose money in the music business, you get a coin from everything that comes from the music you’re making,” she continued. “So, the music is almost like the ad. It’s a business. And it’s sad to think of it that way, but that’s why tours go big. … That’s where you make your money. And the big brand deals.”

Chlöe claimed the same stipulation barred her from being nominated for “Producer of the Year” at the Grammys, although she admitted she’s not sure if the rules have since changed.

Elsewhere, the rising star confirmed that her debut album is officially complete, and though there’s no official release date, it’s sure to give off a summer vibe.