‘You Look Like You’re In Your 20s In This Photo’: Cynthia Bailey Left Fans Stunned with Her Ageless Appearance In New Beauty Post

Over the past several months, Cynthia Bailey has made headlines for various events in her life. It includes her departure from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after 11 seasons, the demise of her friendship with her former co-star Kenya Moore and her heated argument with “Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges. Bailey and Bridges were competing on CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother” at the time.

But on April 26, fans were blown away by Bailey’s ageless beauty. The 55-year-old was seen sporting a black blazer accessorized with jewelry pieces in the Instagram post. As for hair and makeup, Bailey rocked loose curls with a subtle full face and a glossy lip.

Cynthia Bailey’s beauty post has fans bringing up how youthful she looks. Photo:@cynthiabailey/Instagram

Alongside the upload, the reality star shared a waving hand emoji as the caption. Bailey’s husband of almost two years, Mike Hill, said, following her post, “Soooo pretty!!!” As fans viewed Bailey’s upload, many expressed how timeless she appeared in the image. One individual went as far as to mention that she looked about 30 years younger.

“DAMN @cynthiabailey!! You look like your in your 20s in this photo! Gorgeous!”

“You age like fine wine! Omg Cyn.”

“You just turned back the clock!!!!”

“Breathtakingly beautiful and aging backwards.”

“Your beauty is timeless.”

In addition to the ageless remarks, others flooded Bailey with compliments. One wrote, “Cynthia Bailey Gurllllllll! That is a Stunning picture Love!” Another said, “Face card never declines.” A third Instagram user stated, “@cynthiabailey you need to calm dowwwwwn, looking all kinds of gorgeous up in here!!”

In the past, Bailey revealed the secrets behind her youthful appearance. During a 2018 interview with Healthy Celeb, the mother of one disclosed that she uses anti-aging cream, which also helps reduce dark circles, wrinkles and fine lines. She also explained the way she maintains her healthy skin is by having a balanced diet, drinking lots of water and maintaining a consistent skin care regimen.