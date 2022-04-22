‘When the D Good You Top Supporter’: Fans React After Keyshia Cole Declares Antonio Brown Could Win a Grammy Following His New Album Release

Keyshia Cole revealed how she feels regarding rumored boo Antonio Brown‘s music career following the release of his debut album, “Paradigm.”

“Paradigm,” which featured artists like Cole, Young Thug, DaBaby, French Montana, and many others, was released earlier this week.

Keyshia Cole shares that Antonio Brown can win a Grammy following the release of his debut album “Paradigm.” (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

On April 22, during an interview with TMZ, Cole expressed how talented Brown is and disclosed that she wouldn’t have musically collaborated with him if she felt otherwise. The 40-year-old said, “I think he’s really talented, for sure. I love the body of work that he created. I think he’s gonna be great. I do. I wouldn’t have collaborated if I didn’t think he’d be great.”

When the interviewer asked Cole if Brown should give up his football career to pursue music full-time, she replied, “I don’t think he should give up on anything…You can do whatever you want to do if you put your mind to it.”

As the conversation shifted to Brown possibly winning a Grammy soon, Cole responded when asked if she sees the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver winning that honor, “Of course! Whatever you do, you put your mind to it. You can do whatever you choose to do in life.”

When Cole’s comments circulated online, many mentioned that the “Love” singer only made those claims because she is allegedly dating him. Cole and Brown were first linked back in March after they were seen getting close while shooting a music video for their single “Don’t Leave.”

Keyshia Cole and Antonio Brown share a snippet of their new track. Photo:@keyshiacole/Instagram

The football player added more fuel to the dating reports after sharing a video of what appears to be Cole showing off her tattoo of Brown’s initials. Since then, no additional details regarding Cole and Brown’s love life have been released.

