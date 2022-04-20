‘Now They’re Bringing Grown Men Home’: Michelle Obama Opens Up About Daughters Sasha and Malia’s Dating Lives

It’s been over a decade since the Obama family became the first family, and life has changed drastically for some of its younger members. Recently former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about her daughters being all “grown-up” and dating.

During an appearance on the Tuesday, April 19, episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the 58-year-old gave an update on Malia and Sasha since they left the White House. The two were 10 years old 7 years old respectively when they first moved to the nation’s capitol. They are now 23 and 20 — living adult lives, their mother shared.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 6: (AFP OUT) Malia and Sasha Obama depart ahead of their parents United States President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart the White House August 6, 2016 in Washington, DC. The family is traveling to travel to Marthas Vineyard, Massachusetts for their annual two week vacation. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

“It was an extra special treat to have them that little bit of time,” Obama told DeGeneres about their time in quarantine together. “Because being with them as adults, it’s fun. I love them at every age.” The attorney revealed that Sasha, now in college, is “doing well” and that both were “just amazing young women.”

The mother of two opened up about the girls’ transformation over the years, noting how much they’ve grown up from gushing over boy bands on that very set to bringing home equally grown-up boyfriends. “They loved the Jonas Brothers,” Obama recalled.

“Now they’re bringing grown men home,” Obama said of the young women who have since moved away from home. “Before, it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes, and they are doing well.”

It’s been over a decade since America was first introduced to Malia and Sasha, and they have returned to living private lives. Obama also opened up about preparing the girls for the transition all those years ago.

“I listened to what my mother said when she was raising us,” she shared. “She said, ‘I’m not raising babies; I’m raising real people to be out in the world.’ And I kept that in mind with the girls.” She continued, “I mean, they wouldn’t always be in that bubble of the White House, so they had to learn to make their beds. They had to learn how to drive.”

She added, “They had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people so that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. And I think they are amazing young women because of that.”