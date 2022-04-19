‘Where’s Tami?’: ‘Basketball Wives’ Season 10 Cast is a Blast from the Past, But Fans Point Out a Missing Face

“Basketball Wives” is back — in revamped fashion!

The show announced on its official Instagram page that it would be returning for a 10th season on April 18; the ahow also released an action-packed trailer that included many familiar faces. The new season of “BBW” will star Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Angel Brinks, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Brooke Bailey and Brittish Williams.

“Basketball Wives” debuted its season 10 trailer and caused a commotion on social media after fans acknowledged the return of past stars. Photo:@basketballwives/Instagram

This news comes a year after the controversial end of season nine. During the Vh1 series, both original cast members Evelyn Lozada and Shaunie O’ Neal faced massive backlash for the colorism situation regarding their co-star Ogom “O.G.” Chijindu. It resulted in Evelyn announcing she was leaving the show in June 2021. Since then, no details regarding this particular event have been released. It is also unclear if Ogom will appear this upcoming season.

In the clip, fans were able to see the potential fallout of Malaysia and Brandi’s friendship after having a close relationship for years. At the same time, Angel shares she’s expecting a baby with reality star Roccstar.

In addition to the trailer, the caption read while mentioning that the show’s MVPs are reuniting, “Basketball Wives is BACK and the MVPs are reuniting! Level up your Mondays with the Season 10 premiere of #BasketballWives on MAY 16 at 8/7c on @vh1!”

As the video began circulating online, fans had negative reactions to the trailer while a handful brought up former “BBW” star Tami Roman, who left for the last time in 2019. The comments ranged from they wouldn’t be tuning in to them wondering why Tami didn’t return.

Tami Roman (L) and Evelyn Lozada (R). Photo: Screenshot of “Basketball Wives.”

“No Tami? Nah.. bye..”

“Where TF da real MVP Tami at though?”

“Lol once Tami say she not coming back they go get Brandi ,Brooke and Duffy Shaunie ain’t s–t.”

“No Tami? Mmm.”

“Where is TAMI?”

Among the remarks about Tami, others mentioned Shaunie O’Neal and the colorism situation. One person expressed how she isn’t a genuine person for the way she and other cast members treated Ogom.

The caption said, “You can just see it, Shaunie’s not a genuine Person! They did OG so wrong!! That’s why she brought the old gang back so ppl won’t flame her about OG! Smh.”

Another person wrote while mentioning Shaunie’s engagement to Pastor Keion Henderson, “They made sure they let enough time go by for Shaunie to become first lady so y’all will forget how embarrassing last season was with the colorist scandal. this show needs to call it quits.”

Season 10 of “Basketball Wives” is set to premiere on VH1 on May 16 at 8 p.m. EST.