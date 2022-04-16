‘You Fumbled the BAG Twice Sis IDC!’: Fans React to Garcelle Beauvais’ Dating History with Will Smith and Michael Jordan

The dating history of Garcelle Beauvais has been a hot topic this week, thanks to her new memoir, “Love Me As I Am.” Most fans were first introduced to the actress in the late 1990s as Francesca “Fancy” Monroe on “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

Earlier this week we learned that “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star previously dated Will Smith after starring in a few episodes of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” She broke up with the veteran actor after finding out he was getting serious with his now-wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Garcelle Beauvais reveals details about her dating history in her recently released memoir, “Love Me As I Am.” (Photo: @garcelle/Instagram.)

According to The Neighborhood Talk, Beauvais’ memoir also mentions NBA champion Michael Jordan, whom she dated during her early modeling days for a Chicago Bulls photo shoot. She recalls being “impressed” with the basketball legend but had no idea who he was before their shoot.

“I was impressed by how tall and handsome he was,” she wrote. “He took me on a golf date after the shoot and showed me how to hold a club properly and swing.”

The 55-year-old said they hung out a few times before cutting ties after Jordan invited her to spend a romantic vacation in Hawaii — a trip she wasn’t ready for. “Like a naive little girl, I was ‘clutching my pearls’ and shocked by the idea of going to Hawaii with a man I had just met,” wrote Beauvais. “I blew that one!”

Fans in the comments section of “The Neighborhood Talk’s post began trolling Beauvais for missing out on not one but two wealthy, successful men. However, some were still in disbelief.

“Na, Fancy, you fumbled the BAG twice, sis IDC.”

“Fancy is doing the most now.”

“Garcelle was fine, so this could be very true.”

“Fancy still looks really good.

“An OG Baddie.”

Fancy in The Jamie Foxx Show – another black sitcom beauty we need to discuss pic.twitter.com/WaqMv5q4B8 — gussycat☆。・ (@notbbyplantain) October 8, 2020

Many jumped to defend Beauvais after some criticized her for discussing her dating history in “Love Me As I Am.” One critic said, “Fancy, you could have kept that to yourself.”

In her defense, one individual said, “Yall clearly mad she wrote this in her book lol but continue to go off.” A third said, “It’s her book. Why do yall act like people can’t tell their life stories? 😂.”

Another joked, “Girl, don’t nobody care! We thought you was with Jamie [Foxx] anyway 😂🤷🏽‍♀️.”