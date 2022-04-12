‘Is That Miss Jada?’: Garcelle Beauvais Shares the Real Reason She Stopped Dating Will Smith

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sheree Zampino have one man in common: Will Smith.

Zampino, the mother of Smith’s eldest child, Trey, was married to the “King Richard” actor until 1995. His short-lived relationship with Beauvais came right afterward.

Garcelle Beauvais shares why she stopped dating Will Smith. (Photo: @garcellebeauvais/Instagram.)

The 55-year-old mentioned during an episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast that she casually began seeing Smith after his divorce. She revealed the pair met after guest-starring on several episodes of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which aired from 1990 to 1996.

“I was an ingenue. He was single and a TV star, so we went out a couple of times,” she explained. “It wasn’t a long-lasting relationship.”

The “Love Me As I Am” author then shared an awkward phone conversation, revealing that Smith was dating another woman, his now wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Bravo star said, “I remember one day calling him and he was in the car and his son with Sheree was in the back. So you know, he picked up on the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day or speakerphone. Whatever it was and he said, ‘Hey; how are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m great.’ I heard his little voice in the background go, ‘Is that Miss Jada?’ And that’s when I’m like okay, I’m not the only one. Exit stage left.”

Dating the same man has not been an issue for Beauvais, who has enjoyed filming the 12th season of “RHOBH” with Zampino. Beauvais was the first and only Black woman on the Bravo series until Zampino joined the cast in December 2021.

“It was great and it’s so funny because she comes in, she goes ‘Did you call me for backup?’ ” said Beauvais. “It’s been great… It’s just nice to not be the only one in the room. It’s nice to have someone that has my back.”

Stay tuned for the return of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.