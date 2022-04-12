‘Mama’s Bad Boy with the Biggest Heart’: Tiny Harris Celebrates Her Son King’s ‘Early’ Graduation from High School

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ talented son King Harris, wants the world to know he graduated high school earlier this year. The 17-year-old rapper revealed the big news by posting a photo of himself in his cap and gown on Instagram. The caption was aimed at critics who believe he’s missing a few credit hours.

“So y’all gonna shut up now or you still want trolls and s–t?” King wrote. “Told ya’ I’m OUTTA DER. Been graduated since the beginning of a year. H–l is you doin.'”

King’s photo made it to The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram, where social media users claimed the “Bussdown” rapper was still in school. One person wrote, “What?? He was just in middle school.”

Despite negative remarks, Tiny, his multi-Grammy-winning mother, said she’s proud of her son’s latest accomplishment. “Mama’s bad boy with the biggest heart…made it out & early too! I couldn’t be more proud,” she said.

King consistently has refuted claims that he dropped out of school to pursue his music career. Just three years ago, he pleaded with his parents to let him finish his education through homeschooling.

“I need my career to start now because if it doesn’t… I’ll be rushing to get it later,” said an emotional King during an episode of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family.”

As family members consoled him, he cried, “You don’t understand. I need to make a name for myself.”

But T.I. disagreed, telling him, ‘You ain’t put in the work. You are a child. See, that’s why ya’ a— need to be in school.”

King intends to continue his family’s dominance in the music industry by rebranding himself as Kid Saiyan. In addition to King, the “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” stars raised a family of hustling children chasing fame outside of their family’s fortune.

Tiny’s oldest daughter, Zonnique, was a member of the girl group OMG Girlz before embarking on her solo career. T.I.’s 21-year-old son Domani also has been making some noise as a talented emcee with his latest album, “SKYDIVE,” and his verse on T.I.’s track “Family Connect.” Meanwhile, T.I.’s oldest children, son, Messiah, daughter, Deyjah Harris, and the couple’s youngest son, Major, 13, have stayed out of the industry thus far. The couple’s youngest daughter, Heiress Harris, 6, is known to impress fans with her vocals skill on Instagram.