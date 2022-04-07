‘Love After Lock Up Vibes’: Monica Visits C-Murder In Prison   

Monica and Corey “C-Murder” Miller‘s love story dates back to the late 1990s, after the pair was introduced by rapper Foxy Brown.

Although details surrounding the timeline of when Monica and Corey became an item are unclear, the brief romance reportedly ended shortly before the rapper got married in 1999, to his now ex-wife Dionne Miller.

Fans react after Monica visits C-Murder in jail. Photo:@theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

Following Monica and Cory’s relationship, the singer went on to have two sons with rapper Rodney “Rocko” Hill Jr., and would later marry basketball player Shannon Brown in 2010. In 2019, Monica and Shannon, who also share a daughter, divorced after eight years of marriage.

Monica and Corey kept in touch over the years, despite their failed past relationship. On April 5, fans were given a glimpse of the pair after photos of Monica visiting Corey in prison circulated online.

Corey is currently serving a life sentence for the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steven Thomas. Although the New Orleans native, who has maintained his innocence, was arrested in 2002 in connection to the crime, he was ultimately sentenced to life in prison in 2009.

In the images, both Monica and Corey are seen smiling and posing in front of a garden backdrop. After fans viewed the photos on the social media blog site The Neighborhood Talk, many expressed how devoted Monica is to Corey. One individual even referenced We TV’s hit show “Love After Lock Up.”

“Lmaoooooo she love tf outta him look at her just grinning.”

“Love after lock up vibes I’m here for it!!!”

“If she don’t do nothing else she gonna stick beside C-Murder.”

“Definition of staying down.”

In addition to the previous remarks, others couldn’t help but point out the photo’s quality, given the advancements in technology. One wrote, “All this technology and jail pictures still be having you look grainy as hell.” Another said, “Y’all mean to tell me, in 2022, the jail pics is still at a 1992 quality?”

A third person added, “What year they took this pic?.”