‘I Miss You’: Monica Reminisces on Her Relationship with No Limit’s C-Murder

Singer Monica has vowed to support the release of her ex Corey “C-Murder” Miller, from prison. Monica and the No Limit rapper were sweethearts in the late ’90s, but life sent the couple down two different paths. Monica became a Grammy-winning singer, had children, and married NBA player Shannon Brown, whom she divorced in 2019.

Meanwhile, C-Murder’s murder conviction has kept him behind bars since 2009. The New Orleans native is serving a life sentence for murder in the 2002 slaying of 16-year-old Steven Thomas. C-Murder has maintained his innocence and will receive additional support from civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who was hired in August for Miller’s legal team.

Rapper C-Murder (left) and singer Monica (right) were young artists on the rise when they dated in the late ’90s. (Photo: @monicadenise/Instagram)

In her Instagram Story posted Monday, Jan. 3, Monica tagged C-Murder in an “I miss you” post after sharing a screenshot of Yung Bleu’s “No, I’m Not OK” EP.

“Always had my back,” wrote Monica over an old photo, which appears to be taken at a family and friends dinner. “Salute to the General & greatest Gentleman I’ve ever known … I miss you. @cmurder.”

(Photo: @monicadenise/Instagram)

Later, the 41-year-old responded to fans in a 15-min questionnaire dubbed “#MoTalk.” Many left remarks about how “young” Monica looked without makeup, asking, “How old were you in the pic you shared?”

“Hey Frennnn, you talking about of me and C? If so, 18, young and focused! I had been on the road for almost seven years was tired and at that point just enjoyed being normal!” Monica answered. “You know family vibes have always been the only ones I care about! This crew still love eating! Stay setting up meals.”

