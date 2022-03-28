‘Who Is Going to be My Bodyguard?’: Sherri Shepherd Shares How Her Son Motivates Her to Live a Healthy Lifestyle

Daytime television talk show host Sherri Shepherd is still sticking to her health journey. Over the weekend, the star took some time to celebrate herself and her 16-year-old son, Jeffrey Jr., whom she recently cited as the source of her motivation.

“Struggled with getting up this morning at 5am to workout. But I just kept thinking of when my son asked me, ‘Mommy if you die who is going to be my bodyguard?’ ” the 54-year-old wrote in a lengthy caption alongside a gallery of photos of herself posing in the mirror in what appeared to be a gym locker room.

Sherri Shepherd shares how her son motivates her to live a healthy [email protected] sherrieshepherd/Instagram

Shepherd, who has been filling in as the permanent host on “The Wendy Williams Show,” noted that “This question is my why for pushing myself to eat healthy and keep my heart pumping,” before asking her one million Instagram followers, “Who are the people in your life you are bodyguarding?”

Social media supporters flooded Shepherd’s comments section with warm remarks. They encouraged the actress to keep going strong on her health journey while sharing their own stories on staying healthy.

One online user shared a sweet exchange with the television host, writing, “Great job! Me too, I went from 215 feb 2020 to 163 now I feel the same way abt my son he turned 18 in Jan.” That person added, “I had to change my eatin habits, (its the all day drinkin water is the struggle for me ) as well for health reasons n I work out too!” The “Brian Banks” star replied, “I know! I am constantly going to the bathroom.”

Another person commented, “I’m bodyguarding for my son, my hubby & mother. Thanks for the inspo Sherrie!” while a third person applauded Shepherd’s work ethic, writing, “You get up at 5 am and then the Wendy Williams Show. I would need a nap after that. You go Sherri.”

Shepherd has opened up about her health before, following her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2007. She often has used her platform to promote a healthier lifestyle, as shown in various posts online, including one where she opened up about getting back into shape ahead of her hosting gig for Wendy Williams.

“2021 has been filled with a lot of Ups but many downs and those downs have caused me to gain weight,” the actress wrote at the time. “One of my 2022 resolutions is to lose these extra lbs by going back to what I know which is @healthywage to reset back to good health and weight loss!”