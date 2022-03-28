‘My Ears Hurt Looking at This’: Gabrielle Union’s Hoop Earrings Cause a Frenzy Among Fans

Gabrielle Union‘s beauty has been known to captivate her fans’ attention whenever the star shares a glam post, but on March 26, the size of her earrings overshadowed her glowing features.

In the Instagram upload, Union rocked a full face of makeup with neutral-colored eye shadow and a glossy lip. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” star was also seen posing for the camera in a white robe and showcasing her Alexandre Vauthier gold hooped earrings as Danger Twins’ “Thing of Beauty” track played in the background.

Gabrielle Union’s fans reacted on the actress’ glam video featuring her giant hooped earrings. @gabunion/Instagram

Alongside the video, Union captioned the post, “Hoop-LA.” Although it is unclear what the 49-year-old was prepping for, she shared in a separate Instagram upload — which also featured the hooped earrings — that she was headed for a night out on the town while wearing an all-black ensemble and a slicked-back ponytail.

As fans viewed Union’s upload, many mentioned the earrings’ size. The comments ranged from how uncomfortable the accessory looked to how heavy the earrings appeared on Union’s ears.

“That looks so uncomfortable but LAWWWD you did that sis.”

“My ears hurt looking at this but they are soooo cute!”

“Too big for me but look cute on her.”

“Gorgeous! I would be terrified of how heavy they are but they look stunning.”

“My earlobes ripped just looking at those… Gabrielle is absolutely gorgeous though.”

In addition to the previous remarks, others mentioned Union’s glow. One wrote, “When you got that glow.” Another said, “It’s the glow for me.” A third Instagram user stated, “Gabby giving them that golden glow!!! YEZZZ DARLING.”

In the past, Union shared beauty secrets that have helped her maintain her youthful and glowing appearance. During a 2017 interview with Women’s Health Magazine, the actress disclosed that aside from drinking lots of water and getting enough sleep, saying the word no has prevented her from developing wrinkles.

She said, “My best anti-aging tip is the ability to say no, no, and hell, no. We run ourselves ragged saying yes to every freaking thing, whether it’s to our family, spouses, or careers. I sleep eight hours a day and don’t let myself stress out. A lot of people call it selfish, but I don’t have any wrinkles.”