‘Any Man Lucky Enough to Win Your Love Would Be Truly Blessed!’: Fans Show Support After Tiffany Haddish Attempts to Move On from Common

Tiffany Haddish has been known to use her social media accounts as a form of comic relief, whether it is posting Instagram filter games with quirky remarks or uploading a similar birthday message to her ex-boyfriend Common.

The actress decided to take a different approach on March 24. The Instagram upload, which at first talked about Haddish attempting to move from her failed relationship with the rapper by entertaining another suitor, was later changed to a reflection piece as she debuted a new look.

Tiffany Haddish reflects about love while debuting her new look. @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

Haddish — who wore a sheer long-sleeved dress by Laquan Smith as she headed to Net-A-Porter’s pre-Oscar dinner — began the caption by saying, “I am looking in the mirror and I know no one person can fulfill all my needs all the time, but at a minimum my long-term partners Need to be incredibly nurturing.”

The 42-year-old continued while listing the qualities she would want in a man. “What works best for me in a relationship is being with someone who makes me feel genuinely cared for. Feeling safe and Loved gives me the security to embrace my full potential. It’s the energy that resonates with me in the most supportive way.”

Haddish concluded her statement by informing her followers that she didn’t hook up with anyone despite previously wanting to. The “Girls Trip” star claimed she was reluctant because she couldn’t give herself to a stranger that does not genuinely love her.

She wrote while thanking the designer and her glam team for making her feel “sexy,” “So the question is did I get some new D? The answer is No. I Honestly can’t give all of this to a stranger that doesn’t Love me better than me.”

Tiffany Haddish.Photo:@tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

Haddish added, “Thank you @laquan_smith for making a dress so beautiful I thought, I would just hook up with some random sexy dude it’s been a long time since I felt that sexy Thank you, Glam team. #SHEWASREADY.”

As Haddish’s followers viewed her edited post, many sent encouraging words to the star.

“You look so gorgeous Tiff and any man lucky enough to win your love would be truly blessed!!! And he is coming! Love you.”

“I was hoping to hear all about it!!! Self love is the best my love.”

“I pray you find everything you desire and more.You deserve it!”

“Sometimes a woman is the whole world, and most people don’t know what to do with the whole thing. Truth is most men can’t even see the world, they just focused on some mountains and sh-t. Tiff you’re the whole damn world.”

Haddish’s last public relationship was with Common. The pair met on the set of “The Kitchen” in 2019 and began dating a short time later. Haddish and Common would reportedly call it quits in November 2021.

Despite the pair having conflicting reasons as to why the split happened, a source told People magazine at the time that Haddish and Common’s busy schedules led to the relationship’s demise.