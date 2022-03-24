‘Dancing and Emphasizing’: Tia Mowry’s Dancing Video Has Fans Reminiscing About Her ‘The Game’ Character 

Actress Tia Mowry delivered what fans deemed was the most iconic line “dancing and emphasizing” when she portrayed the character Melanie Barnett on the hit series “The Game.” Barnett was the girlfriend and future wife of football player Derwin Davis, played by Pooch Hall.

Mowry’s Instagram post shared on March 23, had fans going down memory lane after she shared a dance compilation video. In the upload, the 43-year-old posted a stream of dance clips while doing various activities as Chloe Bailey’s single “Treat Me” blared in the background.

Tia Mowry’s fans bring up the iconic line from her hit show “The Game” as she shares a new dancing video. Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram



The activities ranged from Mowry dancing following her workouts to working on-set on her two shows: Netflix’s “Family Reunion” and “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.” Alongside the recording, Mowry explained in the caption why she enjoys dancing.

She wrote, “Let me tell you something, I will turn any moment into a dance moment! Because life should be FUN!” As fans began to view the star’s video, many brought up Mowry’s “dancing and emphasizing” line.

“She’s Dancing and emphasizing.”

“Period !! “Dancing and emphasizing” Dance Is LIFE!”

“Still Dancing and emphasizing I see.”

“I swear I “dance and emphasize “ like Melanie ALL THE TIME, classic I even say the chant lol.”

Among the “dancing and emphasizing” remarks, others mentioned how much they loved Mowry following her dance post. One wrote, “This is why we love ya!” Another said, “If you ever wonder why we loovveeee you…this is one of the many reasons.”

A third Instagram user stated, “You’re so full of life!!! I love watching you!!! Keep bringing positive and fun vibes to my timeline!! Much love.”

Mowry starred in “The Game” from 2006 to 2009, when it first aired on The CW network and later reprised her role as Melanie Barnett in 2011 to 2015, after the BET network picked it up.