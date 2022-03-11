‘If You Say Filming an Episode I’m a Pass Out !!’: Tia Mowry Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After Posting Picture with ‘The Game’ Co-Stars 

Actress Tia Mowry has fans of “The Game” losing their minds after she posted pictures on Instagram with a caption hinting a possible appearance on the reboot.

Pooch Hall (L), Tia Mowry (C) and Wendy Raquel Robinson (R) reunite on Instagram in a post from March 10, 2022.

Mowry posted photographs that show her posing with “The Game” actors Pooch Hall and Wendy Raquel Robinson. The caption with the post read, #MyForeverFam #Repost @tiamowry with @make_repost. “Some of the Game fam reunited!! Can’t wait to share what we were up to!”

Fans responded in the comments section on Instagram, and they could not contain their excitement at the prospect of seeing “The Game” actors reunited on-screen as well as off.

One fan wrote, “If you say filming an episode I’m a pass out !! [smiley-heart emojis].”

“THIS REUNION LITERALLY GOT RID OF ALL MY ACNE, FIXED MY GRADES AND MADE ME 100% HOTTER,” joked another fan. “This just made me so happy,” said another.

“Omg this makes me sooooooo happy,” replied one fan.

The original series made its debut on the CW in 2006, starring Mowry and Hall. It was later renewed by BET for six seasons. The series also starred Coby Bell, Robinson and Hosea Chanchez. The series was canceled in 2015.

Both Hall and Mowry left the show in 2012, and fans had hoped to see them on the reboot of the series. The reboot of “The Game” premiered on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, on the Paramount + network. Robinson, Bell, Hall and Chanchez all returned to the series, which is set in San Diego, California, instead of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hall shared a clip on social media of him reuniting with Chanchez and Bell. “#happynewyear from Malik , Derwin and Jason,” he wrote. “What fun time getting back on the field with you cats last year. #[email protected]”

#happynewyear from Malik , Derwin and Jason. 🎉🎊🍾What fun time getting back on the field with you cats last year. #TheGame @paramountplus 🏈🏈🏈 https://t.co/qtae0eRtla — Pooch Hall (@iam_POOCHHALL) January 2, 2022

“The Game” has been renewed for a second season on Paramount +.