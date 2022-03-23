‘Casket Sharp’: Steve Harvey Impresses Fans with His Dubai Drip

Fans of Steve Harvey are going crazy over his latest fashion drip. The comedian previously credited his success and fashion style to his wife, Majorie Harvey, who served as his personal style and brand consultant.

According to Instagram, the “Family Feud” host is living his best life in Dubai. He stepped out looking sharp in a white Balenciaga logo pajama set priced at $2,800, reported Fashion Bomb Daily. Harvey looked like a boss in black Balenciaga shoes while taking a call and holding a cigar case with his other hand.

Steve Harvey looks like a boss in Balenciaga while in Dubai. (Photo: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram.)

He wrote in the caption, “Hello Dubai.”

Fans in the comments did not hold back praising Harvey’s drippy look. “Fashion icon,” wrote Harvey’s stylist Elly Karamoh, who was tagged in the photo. Here’s what others had to say.

“Casket sharp.”

“Standing ovation papa.”

“The sexiest man alive, dawg!”

“King of Drip.”

“Making moves, king. I like it.”

Fans have noticed how much the 65-year-old has switched up his many drippy looks, leaving fans calling him the fashion “GOAT.” But this one seems to be a favorite for many, who left dozens of fire emojis.

“Still da flyest in da game,” wrote one person in the comments, while another said, “Unc, don’t miss.”

One individual said, “Keep being an inspiration, Unk.”

But with so many positive comments, there was one person who wasn’t a fan of Steve’s latest look. “What in the silky pajama hell is this? I couldn’t make this work if I was a Sultan. SH just walking around like it’s an everyday event to look like a waving flag wearing loafers in the desert.”

Referencing Harvey’s latest ABC series, one fan added, “Ooooh yes, me & my future husband need this set. Always swag dripping. Yes, Judge Steve.”

I’m giving the life advice these litigants need on #JudgeSteveHarvey! 🤣 Don’t miss the return of all-new episodes starting Tuesday at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork and Stream on @Hulu! @JudgeHarveyABC 👨🏾‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/6dL8qIKX7f — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) March 19, 2022

Harvey serves as the judge and the jury on the one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy “Judge Steve Harvey.” The show airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.