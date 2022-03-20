‘I Ain’t Even Know He Had a Girl’: Soulja Boy Surprises Fans After Announcing He’s Expecting a Baby Boy with Gender Reveal

Congratulations are in order for rapper Soulja Boy, who recently revealed that he’s expecting a baby boy. The Florida native, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, made the big announcement when he shared clips from the gender reveal video over the weekend.

The “Crank That” rapper was spotted jumping in excitement after blue confetti, and colored powder emerged from what appeared to be a white ball. Not much is known about the mother of Soulja’s unborn child; however, the 31-year-old was seen running over to her for a hug and later showering her with kisses as they celebrated with friends and family.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 16: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during 2021 The Millennium tour at State Farm Arena on October 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“It’s a boy!!” Soulja captioned the heartwarming video with several emojis. Fans were shocked by the unexpected news as the “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” musician wasn’t publicly known to have been dating anyone. However, he has been linked to several industry women, including Rosa Acosta, Rubi Rose, and Nia Riley in the past.

Folks showered the emcee’s comment section with congratulatory messages and blessings. Other warmhearted lines teased the rapper over his excitement — implying such gushing is traditionally associated with the female half of a couple — with many noting it was their first time witnessing a rapper “do a gender reveal.”

“Not what I was expecting to see tonight,” wrote one Instagram user. They added, “Congrats Soulja.” Another person commented, “I ain’t even know he had a girl congratulations, draco.” “Welcome to Fatherhood,” added another online user.

“I don’t why I was under the impression he had children already,” commented one Twitter user.

However, some critics felt Soulja’s mystery girl was not reacting as joyfully an expectant mother would.

“Yup cut her loose Fam,” called out one person. They added, “She ain’t happy enough. And that turn away when you went for the kiss…. This giving ‘I just got a check’ vibe.”

Last September, the “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper took to his Instagram Stories to express his desire to one day welcome a baby boy.

“I have everything I want in life except for a son,” he said on his Instagram Story while reflecting on he wanted to start a family. “God, please bless me. I’ve been patient.”