‘It’s Giving She Wants Her Storm Role Back’: Halle Berry’s Latest Hairstyle Has Fans Bringing Up Her ‘X-Men’ Role 

Halle Berry had fans going down memory lane on March 13 after debuting a new look as she attended the 27th annual of “The Critics Choice Awards.”

The actress rocked a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble consisting of a black suede suit and a sheer white corset. Berry accessorized the attire with Samer Halimeh’s green emerald diamond earrings and her multi-colored pixie cut. The colors included black and bleach blonde.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Halle Berry Poses at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/Getty Images)



While attending the event at The Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Berry accepted the SeeHer Award. According to “The Critic’s Choice Awards” site, this prestigious honor is usually given to “a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.”

As Berry’s red carpet look began making its rounds on social media, many instantly compared the color of her pixie to her legendary Storm role in “X-Men.” Berry portrayed the character in the franchise from 2000 to 2006 before reprising the position for the final time in 2014.

“It’s giving she want her Storm role back & I support it!”

“Storm 2022.”

“Giving Storm vibes.”

“55 yrs young still bad AF. Storm vibes.”

“Short hair Halle with the Storm vibes …. I’m here for it.”

Halle Berry attending the 2022 Critics Choice Awards (L) and Halle Berry as Storm in “X-Men” series (R). Photo by Steve Granitz/Getty Images, X-Men/ YouTube

Among the Storm remarks, others expressed how much they loved the short hair on Berry. One wrote, “Short hair on you is everything! I love it!!!” Another wrote, “She looks great. Keep the short hair.” A third person stated, “Don’t NOBODY do the short hair like my girl Halle!!!”

Berry’s recent appearance comes weeks after the 55-year-old made headlines for the see-through floral dress she wore at the NAACP Awards. In the Instagram post shared on the actress’s page, Berry showcases her modeling skills as she walked up and down the street along with Cameo’s 1986 track “Candy.”

Berry captioned the upload “… you can feel it when she walks.”