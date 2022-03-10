‘Yo She Woke Up Petty’: Tamar Braxton Sarcastically Makes Fun of Kim Kardashian’s Advice for Women in Business

Fans woke up laughing Thursday, March 10, thanks to Tamar Braxton’s shady tweet about the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” family. A viral clip of the Kardashian’s Variety interview that aired Wednesday, March 9, is making its way around social media.

In the clip, Kim Kardashian said, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f—ing a– up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work.”

Tamar Braxton sarcastically pokes fun at Kim Kardashian’s advice for women in business. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram.)

In response, the “Braxton Family Values” cast member sarcastically tweeted, “Let me get my f–n a-s up and work chile.”

Let me get my fckn ass up and work chile. — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 10, 2022

Fans noticed the subtle shade Braxton was throwing, including one person who called her “Petty Tay.” Another tweeted, “Here for the petty.”

Here for the petty pic.twitter.com/ViVIHFRKQZ — Jaytwofur Randall (@MzJaytwo4) March 10, 2022

A third said, “I read this on her voice [laughing emojis]. It’s the shade for me.”

I read this on her voice 😂😂😂😂.It's the shade for me — Ilham Kham Sanjay (@KhamSanjay) March 10, 2022

Someone shared a fan-created meme from the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” show, adding, “Cause Kim said we got to get up and work.”

Cause Kim said we got to get up and work😂 pic.twitter.com/RMVoBvV3Vy — Maria (@Mariaqueen_jus) March 10, 2022

As many began to view the interview, fans who keep up with Kim’s divorce from Kanye West started to slam the 41-year-old reality star for her unsolicited and privileged advice.

One person tweeted, “Kim really squandered all that goodwill she built up by handling her divorce like a grown-up, only to revert to this.”

Kim really squandered all that good will she built up by handling her divorce like a grown up, only to revert to this. 🤦🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/17ANKFIpTj — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 9, 2022

Another said, “Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get their a–es up and work the day after International Womens Day has to be the biggest joke of the year.”

Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get their asses up and work the day after International Womens Day has to be the biggest joke of the year — Annanikpe (@princess_nikpe) March 9, 2022

Another individual tweeted, “Not Kim Kardashian telling working-class women to ‘get your f—–g a– up and work.’ Ma’am please shut the entire f–k up [laughing emoji].”

Not Kim Kardashian telling working class women to “get your fucking ass up and work”



Ma’am please shut the entire fuck up 🤣 — Namaste Jones ✨ (@NamasteJoness) March 9, 2022

In reference to Kim’s past with rapper-turned-entrepreneur Ray J, one individual tweeted, “Kim K had some words for women about working hard. Petty entered the chat and told her to stfu and thank Ray J for her existence.”

Kim K had some words for women about working hard. Petty entered the chat and told her to stfu and thank Ray J for her existence. 😂😩 pic.twitter.com/igBPmtgqBt — A. Rice (@Mr_Arroz) March 10, 2022

Kim Kardashian rose to fame for many reasons, including an alleged sex tape of her and Ray J. It was one of the biggest video leaks at the time and catapulted Kim’s career into reality TV. As previously reported, West claimed to have a second copy of the alleged tape in January, which he reportedly returned to his estranged wife. However, Kim’s lawyer Marty Singer denied allegations that a second tape exists.

However, industry veteran and Ray J’s former manager, Wack 100, claimed to have possession of a more explicit video, alleging, “It’s more graphic and better than the first one.” He offered to give it only to the “Jesus Walks” rapper.

