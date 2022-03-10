Kenya Moore’s Ex Marc Daly Wants Reality Star to Pay His Legal Fees

The divorce between “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore and her estranged husband, Marc Daly, is ongoing. The reality star filed back in May 2021, and now Daly is accusing Moore of dragging out the divorce proceedings.

New documents purportedly obtained by Radar reveal Daly’s troubling inability to communicate with Moore, who he says refuses to answer simple questions. He also claims she took months to hand over financial documents. In addition, he said she failed to submit a proposed child support worksheet for their 3-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly. Daly is now requesting Moore be held responsible and cover his legal fees in this dispute.

Marc Daly and “RHOA” star Kenya Moore pictured with their 3-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. (Photo: @kenya/Instagram)

In response, Moore denied all claims and hit back, asking for the motion to be rejected. She also asked for her legal fees to be covered and Daly’s court documents to be sealed.

As previously reported, Moore and Daly are parting ways after four years of marriage. The former couple married on June 10, 2017, welcomed their daughter in 2018, and separated in Sept. 2019. The former couple attempted to reconcile but ultimately split for good in 2021. Their relationship has played out on seasons 10-12 of “RHOA.”

Daly took issue with their daughter from being filmed in the Bravo series. However, a judge ruled in Moore’s favor, finding that her testimony proved she was “a protective and involved parent.”

Daly also claimed he received alleged “threats” over the 3-year-old daughter on social media, adding that press from “RHOA” negatively affected his business as well. They have yet to divide their assets, including a home they shared in Georgia.

“RHOA” fans saw the divorce play out on the last season of the Bravo show where the chef even blocked their daughter from being shown.

