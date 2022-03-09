‘Got to be Some Kind of Hurt’: Daniel Kaluuya Reportedly Fired His Entire Team at the Advice of ‘Crystals Guru’ Heir Holiness Garners Concern from Fans Online 

Fans of actor Daniel Kaluuya are taking to social media sharing their concern for the star after several outlets began reporting that the “Get Out” star allegedly fired his entire team, including his agents and publicists, and is said to be now taking direction from reported “life strategist” Heir Holiness.

According to unidentified sources close to the Academy Award-winning actor, “we can’t quite figure out who she is…we really have no clue as his team has shifted camps,” an industry insider told Page Six. Kaluuya was said to have met the mystery woman on the set of “Black Panther” in 2018, after being introduced to her “through a makeup artist who is some sort of crystals guru.”

Daniel Kaluuya (L) and Heir Holiness. Photo: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage, @aquiljabiribnmahmoud/ Instagram

The outlet reported that Holiness described herself as Kaluuya’s personal manager on a now-deleted LinkedIn page. Furthermore, she was said to be by the British star’s side while he filmed Jordan Peele’s upcoming film “Nope” in California last summer, during which the woman’s influence over the beloved actor was reportedly evident.

“People on the ‘Nope’ set were very concerned that Heir had ‘taken over’ DK’s life, and all decisions had to go through her,” the source told the outlet. “I’ve heard there were multiple blow-ups, and the production people were afraid of her.”

In addition, just roughly four years after signing with the power talent agency Creative Artists Agency, following his breakthrough film, the “Black Panther” star parted ways with the organization that reps A-list celebrities including Zendaya and Ava DuVernay.

A spokesperson told The Post: “I can confirm that Daniel Kaluuya is not a client of the agency. At the request of Holiness, the actor reportedly also fired his publicist of four years from Shelter PR and his stylists and multiple assistants.

News of Kaluuya’s reported odd behavior sparked speculation of cult-related interests. It also drew concern from fans, and left several others stunned — many of whom took to their social media pages to share their thoughts on the alleged reports. One Twitter user wrote, “How did this happen? Daniel Kaluuya literally had one of the most powerful teams behind him that did not miss once!”

How did this happen? Daniel Kaluuya literally had one of the most powerful teams behind him that did not miss once! pic.twitter.com/EwUJYiZH5N — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) March 9, 2022

“I hope Daniel Kaluuya gets the help he needs (from an actual therapist & not a spirituality coach) because he’s got to be some kind of hurt to be this far into this,” wrote another concerned fan.

I hope Daniel Kaluuya gets the help he needs (from an actual therapist & not a spirituality coach) because he’s got to be some kind of hurt to be this far into this https://t.co/wKXnHpxfIN — Morgan (@mfhgraves) March 5, 2022

A source added, “Everyone who worked hard for Daniel is confused by all of this [upheaval] and really quite upset.” Kaluuya has yet to address the reports about him.

