‘I’m Triggered’: Willow Smith Has Fans In Love with Her Mathematical New Tattoo

Willow Smith has some new ink on her arm.

The “transparent soul” singer debuted a new tattoo on her left forearm on Instagram last week. It features a hand that reaches into a space-like design blended with symbols and mathematical equations.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Willow attends iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 15, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

In the caption, Smith praised her tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez for his beautiful craftsmanship, writing, “My manzz @rayjtattoo did it AGAIN!”

Fans in the comments celebrated the 21-year-old for her interesting choice of ink, including author and podcast host Jay Shetty, who said, “Wow so dope.”

Singer Willow Smith debuted a new tattoo last week. (Photo: @willowsmith/Instagram.)

Many used the word “dope,” “amazing,” and “unique” to describe Willow’s tattoo. Meanwhile, R&B singer SZA said it was “Incredible.”

One fan noticed the tattoo’s unique details, including the artistically removed pinky finger, writing, “Not enough fingers. Bad anatomy. Idea nice.”

Another said, “I tripped one time and saw the code of the universe in a matrix of numbers. I’m triggered and I love this.”

A Brazilian fan page for Smith wrote, “[You], I was waiting for the day you would tattoo your love for physics. Ray killed it!”

Willow’s new tattoo joins her collection of meaningful tattoos, including the flower tattoo she debuted in November 2021. There’s also a half sleeve on her other arm, which features a lotus flower, as part of a matching tattoo pack with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The trio documented their ink process with celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo on their Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” last May.

“The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment. And we hear this saying, ‘through the mud grows the lotus,” Willow said, explaining the meaning behind their tattoo and how it relates to her family.

“The bud to the little blossom to the bloom also I feel like expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us,” she continued. “I’m the youngest, you know my mom is [in] the middle and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus.”

During that episode, Willow also revealed she initially hid the tattoo from her father, Will Smith, who ultimately gave her his blessing.

“I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve three weeks before I got it. But I didn’t tell my dad,” Willow said, noting that her dad found out about the tattoo days later. “I showed it to him and he said, ‘Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I love you.’”

