Dr. Dre’s Attorney Releases Statement on Ownership of ‘The Chronic’ Following Snoop’s Death Row Label Acquisition

Snoop Dogg’s recent acquisition of the iconic West Cost label Death Row Records may have to go on without the eighth hip-hop wonder of the world after Dr. Dre’s attorney cleared up a bit of confusion surrounding who actually owned the Grammy Award-winning producer’s classic debut solo album “The Chronic.”

Lines appeared to have gotten crossed following the “Gin and Juice” emcee’s latest interview with Tidal’s Elliott Wilson, where the 50-year-old alleged that in securing ownership of Death Row, he also gained its sizeable discography, including Dre’s first solo project.

Shortly after the video made its rounds on social media, Dre’s attorney Howard King released a statement to Complex stating that “There are false reports out regarding ownership by Death Row of Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic,’” before clarifying that the 57-year-old, does indeed, “own 100 percent of ‘The Chronic.’”

However, “Chronic” was the only item left off the list. Just days before his epic Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, that saw Snoop, Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar all take the stage, with a special guest appearance from 50 Cent, the rapper shared the news that the label that kickstarted his illustrious career was now his.

The deal reportedly gave Snoop complete control over the label’s catalog, except a few, including 2Pac’s “All Eyez On Me” and “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory,” as well as Dre’s 1992 debut effort.

According to Snoop, Pac’s albums were returned to his estate sometime in 2021. However, the new label owner is seemingly confident about being able to bring the music back, claiming, “I got a great relationship with his estate. ” Elsewhere he suggested something similar was in the works with Dre’s album. “I’m pretty sure we’re going to be able to work something out … to continue some Death Row 2Pac business now that Snoop Dogg is in control of Death Row.”

As of now, Snoop says he has, “‘Doggystyle,’ ‘Tha Doggfather,’ ‘Murder Was the Case,’ ‘Dogg Food,’ ‘Above the Rim.’ I got all those records.” When approached by Complex about any potential deals, King reiterated, “Dre owns ‘The Chronic,’ and it’s not for sale.”

