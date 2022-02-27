Report: Snoop Dogg Sued By Uber Eats Driver He Blasted Online Last Year After Failed Delivery Attempt 

Snoop Dogg’s music streaming numbers may have increased following his 2022 Pepsi Superbowl Halftime show performance, but now, so has his legal troubles. Just days after being accused of a sexual assault from an alleged former employee, an Uber Eats driver is now suing the rapper, claiming Snoop aired out sensitive information regarding the driver’s personal life following a poor customer service experience.

Earlier this month, Snoop took to his social media page where he shared a video of a text exchange with the driver identified by CBS Los Angeles as Sayd, with his 70 million Instagram followers. The clip, though only 12 seconds, has since garnered over 69 million views. The driver contacted the “Gin and Juice” emcee to say that he had arrived but wasn’t sure where to drop the food off.

The delivery driver then wrote, “This is not a safe place.” Snoop clarified, writing, “Yes, it is pull up to the gate” and “the black gate n drop off the food I paid 4.”

Sayd told the news station that by sharing the text exchange, the Grammy Award-nominated artist, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., exposed him and potentially put him and his family in danger.

“It’s my picture there, and also there is my first name,” the driver said. “After I saw the video, I’m kind of like, I have high anxiety, and I fear for my family’s safety. I contacted the customer many times, and I followed the protocol by the book.”

Uber later apologized to Snoop in a statement that they were “truly regret Snoop Dogg’s frustrating experience. We have reached to apologize and refunded him for the order,” the company said.

Sayd told the station where was his apology for Snoop putting out his information? “When I read that, I just felt like it’s not fair because I am the one that deserves an apology from Uber Eats, not Snoop,” he said. “But I have to fight for my rights and my family’s rights. I just feel like I’m not really well from this delivery and also Uber Eats.”

It’s best to note that Uber and its subsidiary brands provide anonymous phone numbers to drivers when communicating with customers. The station also reported that they don’t use the last name of drivers but that they do use license plates so that the customer will know they are getting the correct order.

Sayd said he has not returned to work, his only employment since the incident. At this time, it’s unclear what kind of compensation the driver is expecting. Snoop has yet to address the suit.

More news from our partners:

Snoop Dogg Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Reps Say It’s a ‘Shakedown Scheme’

‘Jordan Looks Like He Just Seen A Ghost’ | Mike Tyson Reveals The Time He And Michael Jordan Almost Fought

High School Basketball Standout Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Inks NIL Deal