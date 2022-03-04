‘I Ain’t Never Going Nowhere’: T.I. Lends Support to His Daughter Deyjah Harris After She Publicly Admitted to Acts of Self-Harm

After bravely sharing her personal experience with self-harming, T.I. is reminding his daughter Deyjah Harris that there isn’t anything “ever too big or small” to approach her father with and that she is fully supported during this journey.

As previously reported, Deyjah, whom T.I. and singer Ms. Niko welcomed in June 2001, shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Account, fearlessly showing off the scars on her left forearm from where she has cut herself. The posts coincided with Self-Injury Awareness Day, which fell on Tuesday, March 1. As Deyjah candidly detailed her journey, she encouraged others to open up about their own struggles.

@deyjahimani/ Instagram

“*sighs*…whew, ok so because today is SIAD (self injury/self harm awareness day) I decided to leave some of you that can relate a little message,” she began. “I need you to see that if I can be brave enough to share this part of myself/my journey with the world, then you can too.

“For those of you that can’t relate to cutting but you can relate to other forms, I see you too, and you’re not alone … but let me tell you this, don’t you dare spend the rest of your life hiding who you are/what you’ve been through … you deserve to share your story… when or if YOU’RE ready. your story can + will save so many lives, and you don’t even know it yet.”

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 19: Deyjah Harris, Tip “T.I” Harris and Heiress Diana Harris attend “The Grand Hustle” Exclusive Viewing Party at The Gathering Spot on July 19, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Deyjah later addressed her parents, thanking them for their love, support, and for being patient throughout her mental health journey, writing, “I hope you two never feel as though what I go through/feel has anything to do with you.”

It wasn’t long before the “Live Your Life” rapper responded to his daughter with a heartfelt message stating, “Ain’t no other way baby bear. We ALL Love you to no end.” He added, “Through any & everything life has to offer. Good Bad or Worse… I Ain’t Never goin nowhere & ain’t nothing ever too big or small to bring my way. It’s US til da world BUST!!!! You know we 4LIFERS.”

Deyjah’s mom also offered her support in the comments section of the original post, writing, “THIS WAS SO BEAUTIFUL SWEET BABY. NEVER LET ANY ONE/THING DIM YOUR LIGHT, OR TAKE YOUR EYES OFF THE PRIZE. I PRAY LOVE AND HEALING FOR EVERYONE DEALING WITH THINGS SPOKEN, OR UNSPOKEN.”

