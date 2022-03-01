‘I Just Wasn’t Seeing ‘: Jim Jones Seemingly Expresses Regret Over Not Signing Drake 

Several high-profile artists have to special honors of punching the air when looking at the career trajectory of Canadian-born rapper Drake. It’s no secret that the “God’s Plan” emcee was turned down by multiple music industry watchmen before getting signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment label in 2009.

In a January interview with “Hip Hop Study Hall” podcast, Harlem-based rapper Jim Jones revealed that he was also one of many people who turned down the chance to sign the actor turned global hip-hop star.

Jim Jones (L) and Drake (R). Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Studios, Prince Williams/Wireimage

“Drake definitely ran across my desk,” the Dipset rapper admitted.“I got a call from Alan Grunblatt, I think I was on tour, and Alan was like, ‘I got this guy named Drake, uh, he’s an actor, he’s on “Degrassi.”’ I’m like, ‘Who the f-ck is Drake on ‘Degrassi?’ He let me hear him rapping. Like, this boy could rap his ass off.”

The “Drip Report with Weavahman Jim” host explained Drake’s previous gig as an actor on the hit Canada television teen drama series “Degrassi,” which aired on Canadian network CTV Television Network, and not on Disney as Jimmy mistakenly mentioned, initially turned him off.

“Then I looked at him, I’m like, ‘Boy, what do you mean? What am I going to do with boy? He’s an actor, he’s in a wheelchair on like uh, what is it, Disney Channel?’ I’m like, ‘Boy, I don’t know how to make this work out,’” Jimmy said.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star said that at the time, “I just wasn’t seeing past what I seen in front of me and sh-t like that,” before applauding rapper Lil Wayne for not making the same mistake.

“Weezy was smart enough to do so,” Jimmy stated before recalling a time he first-hand witnessed Drake chart-smashing talent. “I remember being on another tour in the back of the bus and hearing Weezy and Drake rapping, and Drake saying something about Princess Diana, and it’s going crazy,” the 45-year-old recalled. “ I’m like, ‘Wow, life is crazy. This n-gga is dead nasty, f-ck what he look like.’”

Jimmy’s revelation appeared to spark a debate on social media on whether Drake would’ve seen the same success had he signed with the Harlem legend or anyone else for that matter. While many people believe Drake would’ve still blossomed, some echoed a post similar to one Twitter user who wrote, “Drake’s career wouldn’t have flourished the same he went where he was supposed to go.”

Drake career wouldn’t have flourished the same he went where he was supposed to go — Young Dedicated & Proper (@YDProper) March 1, 2022

