‘This Is a Nightgown’: Rihanna Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy After Stepping Out In Sheer Dress and Panties

Global pop star and fashion designer Rihanna owns the corner of fashion and motherhood after setting the social media streets up ablaze following her Dior show appearance during Paris Fashion Week. The “Umbrella” singer was spotted in a very revealing ensemble, giving fans another peek at her growing belly.

Folks across social platforms could not contain themselves after photos of the 34-year-old mom-to-be wearing a sheer Dior black naked dress while attending the Dior Autumn-Winter 2022 show began circulating the web.

The Barbadian singer paired the lace overlay with black lingerie, a leather cape and matching knee-high leather boots. She accessorized the viral look with an assortment of silver jewelry, including a choker and layered chain necklaces.

While the majority virtually ruled that Rihanna’s latest fashion stunt was not to be tried at home, fans praised the “Battleship” actress for embracing her physical transformation and ignoring negative criticisms surrounding her style choices. “Lol I love Rihanna. The internet was b-tching about how all she wears is clothing with her prego belly out & she said hold my beer and took her pants off too,” wrote one Twitter user. “F-ck yes.”

Another person commented, “She looks terrific, of course, because she’s stunning. It’s impossible for Rihanna not to look great, as far as I can tell,” before adding, “That said, this is a nightgown.”

The “Work” artist, whose expecting her first child with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky, was also applauded for giving a news reporter a “No sh-t” response after being called out for allegedly arriving at the event tardy. The fanbase-created “Navy” quickly came to the Grammy Award-winning singer’s defense, including one Twitter user who wrote, “the audacity to tell a pregnant woman she’s late to anywhere.”

Another online user replied to that statement, “The audacity to tell Rihanna she’s late anywhere, I’d just be happy that she even showed up and she’s over here screaming ‘you’re late.’”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky initially broke the internet following their late January, photo shoot-styled announcement. During a recent interview with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles, the singer shared that although “it’s fun” styling herself while pregnant, she admitted it’s also “a challenge.” “I like it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” she added.

