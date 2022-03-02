‘It’ll Be What? “Paid In Full: Nursing Home?”’: Dame Dash Says Original ‘Paid In Full’ Cast Are ‘Too Old’ for Sequel, Fans React

New York will forever be grateful to Dame Dash for the cult classic film “Paid In Full.” The music producer turned serial entrepreneur played a small role in the 2002 film, which follows the story of Harlem drug kingpin, Ace, played by Wood Harris, who quickly rises in status in the New York City drug game during the 1980s.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe‘s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Dash mentioned that “Paid In Full 2” had begun filming but will not feature any of its original cast members.

“They’re too old. They’re all 50 now,” he said. “We’re going to make Cocoon: Paid In Full? It’ll be what? Paid In Full: Nursing Home”? He added, “They’re too old to play young characters.”

“Paid In Full” is based on the real-life story of friends and drug kingpins Azie “AZ” Faison, Rich Porter, and Alpo Martinez. Alongside Harris as Ace, the original cast also includes rapper Cam’ron as Rico, based on Martinez, and actor Mekhi Phifer, who portrayed Money Making Mitch, based on Porter. In response to Dame Dash’s remarks, fans on social media began sharing alternative storylines to keep the main cast in the sequel.

One individual tweeted, “He’s stupid. They can be the OGs to the main characters. You can’t make a part 2 without the originals. [This] gone flop, only person who should be in it is Mekhi Phifer cause he died in the first one.”

Another said, “I really believe the ‘old cast’ wouldn’t work with him.”

Another suggested rapper Tyler the Creator and Harlem native A$AP Rocky join the main cast. “If Dame really makes Paid In Full, Tyler the Creator gotta be Ace and Flacko gotta be Mitch.”

Yet, some fans said they would embrace the sequel and its new cast, writing, “‘Paid in Full 2’ with new ppl [gone] be interesting.”

“Paid In Full” grossed over $3 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The film has become a staple in hip-hop culture and is mentioned in a number of rap songs and social media. And viewers still enjoy 46-year-old Cam’Ron, 47-year-old Mekhi Phifer, and 52-year-old Wood Harris on television screens and films today.

Cam’Ron stars in ABC’s “Queens” and Phifer stars in the Apple TV+ mystery anthology, “Truth Be Told.” Meanwhile, Harris landed a role in Starz’s “BMF” alongside his brother, Steve Harris.

