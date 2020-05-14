Cam’ron Says There’s a Real Chance That a Sequel to ‘Paid in Full’ Is Coming

Legions of Cam’ron fans have been clamoring for some time now for a new album from his four-man group The Diplomats. But that’s not the only project people have been begging for from the Harlem rapper. They also want a sequel to his 2002 film “Paid in Full, and they may be getting their wish.

Cam’ron was on Instagram Live earlier this week and revealed that one of his friends is currently the head of Dimensions Films, the company behind “Paid in Full.” It used to be run by Harvey Weinstein before he was sentenced to 23 years in prison on sexual assault and rape charges.

Cam’ron says there’s a possibility that “Paid in Full” will get a sequel. (Photo: @virgie_og/Instagram)

Cam’ron said that a sequel to the beloved film isn’t definite, but serious discussions about it are already underway.

“These are conversations that we talked about in the last few months,” he revealed. “Actually, a couple hours ago, something we talked about pertaining [to] ‘Paid in Full 2.’ I don’t wanna say 100 percent yes, but we’re definitely in the talks about doing something similar to ‘Paid in Full’ 1 … It’s definitely a conversation going on right now about that, 100 percent. I’ve been asked this question several times.”

“Paid in Full” follows the story of a young Harlem man named Ace, played by Wood Harris, who quickly rises in status in the New York City drug game during the 1980s.

The Jay-Z and Damon Dash-produced flick is based on the real-life story of friends and drug kingpins Azie “AZ” Faison, Rich Porter and Alpo Martinez. Cam’ron plays Rico, based on Martinez, Mekhi Phifer portrays Mitch, the role written about Porter and Harris’ character Ace is based on Faison.

The film made a little over $3 million, according to Box Office Mojo, and received mixed reviews upon its release. But it’s remained a cult classic in hip-hop realms with people quoting lines in songs and when creating memes.

Behind the scenes, the project ran into multiple problems, which he blamed on Dash, according to what Harris told VladTV a couple of years ago.

Harris said that Dash handled production conflicts so poorly then that it had a major effect on the finished product of the film and how it was ultimately received.

“I would just go on to say that I think that film may have been more critically successful if those conflicts wouldn’t have been going on,” Harris explained. “I would say there were production conflicts that Dame was having with Harvey Weinstein. There was just issues and they were poorly handled.”

He added, “At that time, I would say that Damon was way more bravado … It was all bad in a sense where he just had too much control and power.”