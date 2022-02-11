‘My Preference is My Preference’ : Jim Jones Addresses Critics Who Tell Him ‘Shop Black’ Following Gucci Store Incident 

Jim Jones’ recent trip to a Gucci store was, from his perspective, far less than a five-star experience. The Harlem native’s review of the store’s poor customer service on Twitter later led many people to suggest he try shopping with Black businesses.

Critics accused the “We Fly High” emcee of “begging” the luxury label for attention, with some pointing out the timing of his visit falling during Black History Month.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 14: Rapper Jim Jones performs during week four of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at Barclays Center on July 14, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/BIG3/Getty Images)

Alongside his #DripReport weather report video segment, Jones told his quibblers to “Please miss me wit I need to support black designers because if u really know me then u know Thts wht I’m about.”

He continued, “My preference is my preference and tht preference is fly drip. tht has no color to me but when I do get some drip from a black designer tht is some fly drip I get extra excited and can’t wait to talk about it on my platforms.”

I cannot believe Jim Jones is begging Gucci to attend to him and his crew during #BlackHistoryMonth. He's spending money in a racist designer company. Meanwhile there are loads of Black designers. Go spend that $29K at the Black designers store, sir! #Gucci — Boosted!• I got Pfizer💉 because I'm bougie.💎 (@JenniferPeetes) February 10, 2022

Jones later drew attention to an Instagram page he created that highlights bags created by Black and Brown designers. The page has reportedly been active for over a year with 20 posts. “I love black period don’t play urself #khaledvoiceanotherone,” he added.

However, folks in the comments section weren’t ready to give up on the rapper just yet, including one Instagram user referenced Gucci’s past controversies. “That’s cool and all but we are already at Guccis head for the same things they been doing to others, the Instagram user wrote. “Gucci did that to you who is rich, imagine how they treat the regular black people.”

Another person commented, “But yet you found yourself in Gucci for over an hour begging them to take your money. I thought they said if you knew better you’d do better. Do better Jim!”

A third person called out Jones’ lack of effort on his supposed Black brand promotional page. “There are only 20 post on that page that can’t possibly be the extent of your knowledge of Black brands. Show that page a lil more love to balance your love of non Black designers,” called out a third person. “You can have preferences, but Black should be a priority!

Earlier this week, Jones slammed Gucci for not showing him and his entourage any hospitality while shopping. The rapper claimed sales associates didn’t help them, that they weren’t given complimentary water or champagne, and that they received the opportunity to speak to a manager.

The group ultimately left Gucci and finished shopping at other luxury fashion retailers, including Louis Vuitton and Bergdorf Goodman.

Jim Jones Experienced Bad Customer Service at Gucci pic.twitter.com/s27NFRNhR7 — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 9, 2022

