‘My Bag…Fits In My Pocket’: Diddy’s Son Quincy Claims JetBlue Pilot Physically Assaulted Him Following Disagreement Over Carry-on Luggage

Diddy’s son Quincy is anything but happy about his recent experience with commercial airlines JetBlue. The actor took to his social media account on Monday, Feb 28, to detail what he describes as being physically assaulted by a pilot in a disagreement over carry-on luggage.

Speaking directly to his phone’s camera, the “Star” actor explained to his 4.5 million Instagram followers that “I’m not about to get into the whole thing, specifically, specifically. The pilot put his hands on me; why? Because my bag, which fits in my pocket damn near, they claimed it didn’t fit.”

Diddy’s son Quincy claims JetBlue pilot physically assaulted him following a disagreement over carry-on luggage. Photo. @quincy/Instagram

According to JetBlue’s “carry-on bags” policy posted to the airline’s website, “All fares include 1 personal item that fits under the seat in front of you. This could be a purse, daypack, laptop bag, or approved pet carrier. Personal items cannot exceed 17″ L (43.2 cm) x 13″ W (33 cm) x 8″ H (20.32 cm).”

The 30-year-old said his assistant had his bag, noting that he “was on the plane already.” He said, “They wouldn’t let him bring it on. He gets on the plane. I let him know I need my bag. That’s not a bag to check. It has my medication, it has my personal. It has my jewelry. It has literally everything; my personal belongings. Nothing’s in my pocket,” he added.

He continued, “The pilot comes with my bag, tells me to get my f—ing diabetic medication out — first of all, it’s anxiety medication, not that. He looks at me and says, ‘You’re not taking this bag on the plane.’ I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ He said, ‘No, you’re not,’ grabs me and drags me on the jet bridge. That’s when I got my phone out.”

The “Brotherly Love” star clarified that he took out his phone and that “I didn’t knock him out, and everything was just uncalled for.” Quincy said, “I ain’t never had no pilot put no hands on me. I don’t know what you went through before that. I don’t care, but the severity of me just trying to get my bag for my personal belongings became a situation where a pilot put his hands on me.” He then called out the pilot: “JetBlue, what’s his name? Todd Papesh. That’s your name. Get the f–k out of here,” he added.

JetBlue has not yet addressed the claims made by Quincy, and it’s unclear whether any disciplinary actions were taken against the pilot.

