‘The Love That You Have for Your Mommy Is Beautiful’: Quincy Brown Honors His Mom Kim Porter with a New Tribute for Women’s History Month

Quincy Brown paid tribute to his late mother Kim Porter on March 22, during Brown’s recent campaign for Google in honor of International Women’s Month. The “Star” actor celebrated the first female who “inspired” him by opening up about Porter’s meaningful lessons.

In the video, the 29-year-old said, “Kim Porter was coined the First Lady of Hip Hop, a trailblazer, a trend-setter for Black girls everywhere, but for me, she simply was my mommy, She filled my life with a multitude of firsts. She was there to give me hugs and kisses and just fill my life with pure unconditional love.”

Quincy Brown pays tribute to his “mommy” Kim Porter during his recent campaign for Google. Photo:@quincy/Instagram

Brown added that his mother taught him how to trust his instinct even though he was deemed “different.” “I was a rebel growing up. My thoughts were different, ideas were different. Especially everyone else in school. But she was the first to let me know what separates me is what makes me that much more unique. That much more me. She was the first to challenge my thoughts. She really knows me for me. She was also the first to teach me how to trust my instinct, listen to my soul.”

He wrapped up his speech by telling his fans that he realized how much he had in common with his mother as he aged and shared the advice Porter gave him. “Some advice she gave me was to never settle that’s just too easy. And if you fail to plan, you must be planning to fail so here’s to firsts.”

Porter passed away at the age of 47 from lobar pneumonia — which affects one or more sections of the lungs’ lobes — on Nov. 15, 2018. She left behind her four children, including Brown, 29, Christian “King” Combs, 22, and 14-year-old twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs.

Many people raved over Porter while sending love to her eldest child.

“Beautiful words. Your beautiful angel is forever by your side. Sending so much love & light your way, always 🙏🏽✨❤️.”

“Ur mom was A MFKN “G” ! ! ! !”

Quincy Brown and Kim Porter Photo:@quincy/Instagram

“The Love that you have for your Mommy is beautiful. Much Love, Q!🤗 She raised a great young man.🙏.”

“Awww 💜💜💜 ! Yessss momma KP 🕊💫😇 what a real life angel she was !!”

“Thank you for sharing these very intimate and honest conversations, as well as experiences. Your mother was a wise & beautiful soul. May she continue to inspire and fill your heart with the warmth of your shared personal memories.”

This tribute to Porter is one of many the 29-year-old has done for his mother. Last year Brown and his siblings Christian, Jessie, D’Lila and Chance Combs celebrated what would have been Porter’s 50th birthday on Dec.15, 2020, by blowing out 50 birthday candles placed in front of a painting of Porter.

Brown shared captioned the video, which he shared the following day, “LAST NIGHT WAS SPECIAL @[email protected]”