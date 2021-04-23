‘I Haven’t Shed Happy Tears In a Very Long Time’: Quincy Brown Celebrates Kim Porter’s Grandmother’s 90th Birthday Alongside His Siblings

Quincy Brown opened up to his followers on Tuesday, April 20, by sharing intimate photos from the 90th birthday celebration of his great-grandmother and grandmother of his mom, Kim Porter: Ms. Lila Mae Star. The “Star” actor, alongside Christian “King” Combs, 22, and 14-year-old twins Jessie James, D’Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, 14, along with Diddy were in attendance for the festivities that took place n Columbus, Georgia.

Brown wrote while expressing how much his great-grandmother means to him. “I haven’t shed happy tears in a very long time…. To see My beautiful Great Grandmother Lila Mae Star this happy really means the world to me. She expressed emotions I didn’t know she had in her… it was precious. 90 years on this earth, God is amazing. She is my favorite. I love you Tut! 💜❤️💜”

Quincy Brown shared intimate images from his great-grandmother Lila Mae Star’s 90th birthday party while also expressing how he hasn’t cried “happy tears” in a long time. Photo:@quincy/Instagram

Several days before, the 29-year-old shared a clip of Lila Mae kissing him on the cheek on her apparent birthdate as he glanced at her and said, “You’re 90.” He captioned the April 17 recording, “90 🎈😘❤️☀️.” Many fans expressed how beautiful everything looked in celebration of Lila Mae’s 90th birthday while also touching on the importance of cherishing life’s moments.

“This is Beautiful!!! God bless her❤️❤️.”

“That is so nice…. cherish every moment. ❤️.”

“This is Very Beautiful Thank you guys for sharing precious moments. God bless all of you. And May God Bless GREAT GRANDMOTHER LILA MAE STAR. 90 LOOKS Phenomenal on YOU🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾….”

“It’s beautiful to see young people spending quality time with her. That time is precious, enjoy it. 😊.”

“This is so precious. Cherish these beautiful moments. She’s amazing. 💜.”

Diddy was also in attendance for birthday festivities for 90-year-old Lila Mae Star. Photo:@quincy/Instagram

As other people commented about the party, one Instagram user brought up how Brown’s emotions also could be in part to the entire family missing Kim Porter, who tragically died in 2018. They wrote, “Ik they missing Kim so much 😢.” Porter passed away in her California home at the age of 47 from lobar pneumonia, a form of pneumonia that affects one or more sections of the lungs’ lobes.

Brown recently paid tribute to his late mother on March 22, in honor of International Women’s Month, during his “First Female” campaign for Goggle. The actor celebrated Porter by acknowledging the many accomplishments she’s experienced in life, including being a loving mother. “Kim Porter was coined the First Lady of Hip Hop, a trailblazer, a trend-setter for Black girls everywhere, but for me, she simply was my mommy. She filled my life with a multitude of firsts. She was there to give me hugs and kisses and just fill my life with pure unconditional love.”